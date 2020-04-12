The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater football team will open its 2020 non-conference season with Carthage, Concordia-Moorhead and St. Xavier (NAIA), according to a news release from the athletic department Friday.
UW-Whitewater is coming off a 13-2 season that included the program’s 37th WIAC championship and 10th trip to the Stagg Bowl. The team finished the season as national runner-up after losing to North Central (Ill.) in the championship game.
The Warhawks will visit Carthage on September 5 for a noon kickoff in their first game against the Red Men in school history. Carthage finished with a 4-6 record a season ago, including a 4-5 mark in the grueling College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW).
UW-Whitewater hosts its final two non-conference games of the regular season on Sept. 12 against Concordia-Moorhead (Minn.), which is Senior Day at Perkins Stadium, and Sept. 19 against St. Xavier (Ill.) in rematches of contests from last season.
The Cobbers posted a 5-3 mark in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC) last season on their way to a 5-5 overall record. The Warhawks traveled to Moorhead on Sept. 14, 2019, emerging with a 20-10 victory.
St. Xavier, a member of the NAIA and Mid-States Football Association, reached the NAIA Championship Series quarterfinals in 2019. The Warhawks’ WIAC schedule includes alternating home and away games starting Oct. 3 at UW-Eau Claire. UW-Whitewater welcomes UW-Oshkosh to Perkins Stadium Oct. 10 as part of Family Fest on campus, looking to avenge its only loss of the 2019 regular season.
UW-Whitewater continues the conference slate Oct. 17 at UW-La Crosse and Oct. 24 against UW-River Falls for Homecoming at Perkins Stadium.
The Warhawks play two of their final three games on the road, starting Oct. 31 at UW-Platteville in the annual George Chryst Memorial Bowl. After hosting UW-Stevens Point for Shriners Day and Military Appreciation Day on Nov. 7, UW-W closes the regular season Nov. 14 at UW-Stout.
