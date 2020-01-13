WHITEWATER — It’s been hard to ignore the way the UW-Whitewater women’s basketball team has been able to spread the wealth the last handful of games.
In the Warhawks’ last five games, the team has had a different leading scorer in all five contests, all of which were victories.
“We’re just a very unselfish team,” UW-Whitewater head coach Keri Carollo said. “They don’t care who gets the shots, they’re just expectational that way. They just share the ball and are looking to get wins rather than stats.”
Whitewater (13-1, 3-0) has been a winner of 10 straight, and has had six different leading scorers during the stretch. The Warhawks are the last undefeated team in the WIAC and will take on UW-La Crosse (11-3, 2-1) in a conference road game Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Ball movement has been key in the Warhawks’ ability to spread the wealth offensively, and also pile up wins.
“There’s been a lot of ball reversal and opportunities for inside-out action so that we get post touches,” Carollo said regarding the offensive movment. “We make sure to give opportunities to our guards by collapsing the defense in the post. It’s nice that we can have a balanced attack.”
The Warhawks relied heavily on senior Becky Raeder through the first four games of the season. As one of the only returning players with experience from last year, she finished as the team’s leading scorer in the first four contests.
But, the Warhawk offense has seemed to evolve from its early-season form.
“She had to sort of carry us early in the year, but now these young players are really coming into their own,” Carollo said.
Freshman Aleah Gundahl has been one of those young players that have come into their own. She’s second on Whitewater in points per game at 9.4, only behind Raeder’s 13.3.
Sophomore Veronica Kieres has had an uptick in production since junior Emily Schumacher’s injury.
“Veronica Kieres has really stepped up,” Carollo said. “She hardly played for us last year and now she’s starting at the point guard position. She’s done a fantastic job taking care of the ball and finding ways to score.”
Kieres is averaging 7.1 points per game and has turned over the ball just 24 times in 14 game appearances.
Along with Kieres, sophomore Courtney Oomens and freshman Abby Belschner are two other underclassmen that have finished with team-highs for the Warhawks this season.
Junior Johanna Taylor also has shown the ability to lead a team on a given night, scoring a team-high 18 points in the UW-W win over UW-Stevens Point last Wednesday.
“It’s been a pretty amazing group of women who have decided to take ownership of this team and elevate their games in the off-season,” Carollo said.
