Shinhoster wins national title
ROANOKE, VA. — University of Wisconsin-Whitewater senior Jaritt Shinhoster successfully defended his national title to claim the crown at 184 pounds once again at the 2023 NCAA Division III Wrestling Championships in Roanoke, Virginia this weekend.

In a rematch of the 2022 national championship bout, Shinhoster defeated Shane Liegel of Loras College by decision 9-2 Saturday evening to secure the title for the second consecutive season. The title bout was the rubber match between the two brawlers, as the pair had each registered a win against the other this season. Shinhoster was a perfect 4-0 at the national championships this season. After opening with a fall, he posted back-to-back major decisions to advance to the title bout.

