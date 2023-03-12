ROANOKE, VA. — University of Wisconsin-Whitewater senior Jaritt Shinhoster successfully defended his national title to claim the crown at 184 pounds once again at the 2023 NCAA Division III Wrestling Championships in Roanoke, Virginia this weekend.
In a rematch of the 2022 national championship bout, Shinhoster defeated Shane Liegel of Loras College by decision 9-2 Saturday evening to secure the title for the second consecutive season. The title bout was the rubber match between the two brawlers, as the pair had each registered a win against the other this season. Shinhoster was a perfect 4-0 at the national championships this season. After opening with a fall, he posted back-to-back major decisions to advance to the title bout.
Shinhoster is the third back-to-back champion in program history joining Rob Llorca from 1990 and 1991 at 158 pounds and fellow 184-pounder Jordan Newman who secured titles in 2017 and 2018. Overall, he is the fifth wrestler to win a national title as a Warhawk.
The fifth-year senior has recorded a phenomenal career as Warhawk. His 33 wins this season is the most in his five years (including a shortened season due to the pandemic) as he wrapped up the season at 33-2. For his storied career, Shinhoster is 112-15 with 57 pins, 9 technical falls and 28 major decisions. With a streak of five consecutive pins through regionals and into the first round of the national tournament this season, it is no surprise that Shinhoster has a fall-rate nearing 50-percent for his career.
