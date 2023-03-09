Both the UW-Whitewater men’s and women’s basketball teams are on the road this weekend.
Neither team minds the long trips. Both are still playing. That is all that matters.
The UW-Whitewater men’s squad flew out of O’Hare Field at 6 p.m. Wednesday to get to Randolph Macon College in Ashland, Virginia, which will host the Round of 16 games Friday.
The Warhawks (23-7) play John Hopkins (Maryland) University (25-4) at 3 p.m. Friday. In the second game, host Randolph Macon (29-1) plays Oswego State (27-2). The winners play Saturday for a berth in the Final Four.
The UW-Whitewater women’s team flew out earlier Wednesday and is headed to Northampton, Massachusetts to play on the campus of Smith College. The Warhawks (23-6) play Trinity (Connecticut) College (24-5) at 5 p.m. Friday in the first Round of 16 game. The second game pits the University of Mary Washington (Virginia) (24-5) against host Smith College (28-1).
The winners play Saturday at 8 p.m. for a trip to the Final Four.
This is the first season since 2014 that both Whitewater teams have advance to the Sweet 16.
The men have been on the road for their past four games, but that hasn’t bothered them. Coach Pat Miller’s team has an 11-1 record in true road games, including winning two in Cleveland, Ohio last weekend.
The road gets tougher Friday. The Warhawks were ranked No. 31 in the last D3hoops.com poll. The three other teams in the Randolph Macon sectional are ranked much higher.
John Hopkins is ranked No. 11. In the other matchup, Randolph Macon—the defending Division III national champion—is the unanimous No. 1 team in the D3hoops.com poll and Oswego State is No. 6.
Miller is not worried.
“You get to this point, everybody is going to be good,” he said Wednesday afternoon. “What I always believed is the density of good teams are in the Midwest. The number of champions that come out of Minnesota, Wisconsin and Illinois is a lot.
“They have tough schedules, and the conferences are deep,” he said. “So that’s always been our advantage. But having said that, Randolph Macon’s conference is a very, very good conference.”
John Hopkins is a physical team that has outrebounded opponents by an average of seven boards a game, Miller said.
“They don’t have great shooting—they have a lot of players who are in the 32 to 35% from 3,” Miller said. “They’re solid, very solid team.”
The women hoped to get some “tournament mojo” going by practicing in the University of Connecticut facilities late Wednesday afternoon.
The Warhawks were ranked 11th in the last D3hoops.com poll and will face a Trinity College team that was ranked No. 20.
Whitewater advanced to the national championship game last season, so most of the players have been through this.
“We work so hard for these moments,” sophomore guard Kacie Carollo said after Saturday night’s second-round victory over Gustavus Adolphus at Kachel Gymnasium. “It’s exciting for us to play in big games.
“Our experience helps us. We have great, great senior leadership which helps us push through.”
“Everyone has a role on this team,” added junior guard Maggie Trautsch. “Everyone seems to step up and that is what we’ve done so far.”
The men’s Final Four will be held next weekend in Fort Wayne, Indiana. The women’s semifinals will be held in Hartford, Connecticut, with the national championship game played April 1 in Dallas.
