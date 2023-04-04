WHITEWATER — The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater has announced alumnus Dan Montanye as the next head coach of the Warhawk women’s soccer program. Montanye started in his new post this week.
“I am truly honored to become the next head coach of the women’s soccer program at UW-Whitewater,” said Montanye. “This program has meant so much to so many people and I will continue that proud tradition as we move forward into a new era of Warhawk women’s soccer.”
Montanye played collegiately for the Warhawks from 2007-10 and previously served as an assistant coach for the Warhawk men and women in 2011 and the UWW men from 2012-14 and 2021-22.
As a student-athlete, Montanye earned his way into the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference record book for goals and points in a season, career goals, career points and career assists. He holds spots in the UWW record book for assists in one season, career goals and career assists.
Montanye played on the 2009 and 2010 Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference championship teams and helped UWW advance to the NCAA Tournament in 2007, 2009 and 2010, including the 2010 team that advanced to the Round of 16. He was a two-time All-WIAC and United Soccer Coaches All-North Region selection.
Following his career at UW-Whitewater, Montanye competed semi-professionally, playing for the United Soccer League’s Thunder Bay Chill in Thunder Bay, Ontario.
After helping the Warhawks win a conference title and two more trips to the NCAA Tournament as an assistant coach, Montanye served as head coach at Iowa Wesleyan University in 2015 and at Olivet College (Mich.) from 2016-19. During his three seasons at Olivet, the Comets collected the United Soccer Coaches All-Academic Team Award three times.
“I am excited to bring Dan back to the Warhawk family as the next head women’s soccer coach,” said Athletic Director Ryan Callahan.
“He has the knowledge and passion to continue to build on the rich tradition of our women’s soccer program.”
A native of Mukwonago, Montanye currently resides in Milton with his wife, Mary, son RJ, daughter Eleanor, dog Rooney, and cats Tinker and Sam.
“Thank you to Athletic Director Callahan and everyone involved in the hiring process for trusting me with the future success of this program,” Montanye added. “A special thanks to all my family and friends for their unwavering support over the years.”
