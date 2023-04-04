New women's soccer coach announced
WHITEWATER — The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater has announced alumnus Dan Montanye as the next head coach of the Warhawk women’s soccer program. Montanye started in his new post this week.

“I am truly honored to become the next head coach of the women’s soccer program at UW-Whitewater,” said Montanye. “This program has meant so much to so many people and I will continue that proud tradition as we move forward into a new era of Warhawk women’s soccer.”

