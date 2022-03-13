WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Jefferson High School product Daustin Martin was named an all-American with an eighth-place finish in the weight throw of 59 feet, 9 inches at the NCAA Division III national men’s indoor track and field on Saturday.
Beloit Memorial product Shelvin Garrett II earned all-American honors after finishing third in the triple jump. Garrett posted a personal-best mark of 48 feet, 9.5 inches on his final jump of the day.
Whitewater junior David Fassbender earned two all-American awards, taking third in the 3,000-meter run (8 minutes, 17.95 seconds) and fifth in the 5,000. Teammates Christian Patzka (fourth) and Gunner Schlender (sixth) finished fourth and sixth in the 5,000, also earning all-American honors.
UW-Whitewater’s Shinhoster wins national championship
Jaritt Shinhoster of the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater wrestling team earned the program’s seventh individual national title Saturday by winning the 184-pound bracket at the 2022 NCAA Division III Championships at Alliant Energy Powerhouse in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Shinhoster, who is the fifth wrestler to win an individual national championship at UW-Whitewater, knocked off top-seeded Shane Liegel of Loras (Iowa) with a 13-5 major decision to punch his ticket to the final at 184 pounds.
In the night session, Shinhoster earned three first-period takedowns, including one just six seconds into the bout, and held a 6-3 advantage after one period against third-seeded Paul Detwiler of Coast Guard. He picked up another takedown in the second around a pair of escapes and led 8-5 after two, and earned an escape, a takedown and riding time to finish off the 12-6 decision.
Shinhoster, the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference and NCAA Upper Midwest Regional champion, finishes his season with a 32-2 record to go with 12 pins, five technical falls and 10 major decisions, including three in the national tournament.
Shinhoster’s run gave the Warhawks a tie for 17th place in the team standings with a total of 22 points.
