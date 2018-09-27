WHITEWATER — In the recent past, the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse has been an air-raid team. The Eagles had the personnel along with offensive guru Jake Landry to do so.
Nick Holcomb had 80 catches for 1,401 yards and 20 touchdowns, all of those statistics placed him in the top three of the WIAC.
Despite Holcomb’s graduation last year, UW-Whitewater head coach Kevin Bullis isn’t taking for granted that the Warhawks will have an easier time slowing down the Eagles.
“Holcomb was an amazing wide receiver. As coaches, you love to think you have one of those guys every year,” Bullis said. “It’s hard to find a guy like that every year. The thing that I see from La Crosse is that they’re spreading the ball around a little bit more.
“I think that’s tougher to defend. That, to me, is a tougher issue.”
UW-La Crosse (2-1 overall) enters the first game of the WIAC season with a signature victory against 21st-ranked Illinois Wesleyan on the road. The Eagles felt nixed after missing the playoffs last year despite losing to UW-Oshkosh, who was the runner-up in NCAA Division III, and by one score on the road against UW-Whitewater.
The Eagles lost at home to 20th-ranked Dickinson St. (ND), 35-17, in Week 3 and, like the Warhawks, had a bye in Week 4.
UW-Whitewater has not lost to UW-La Crosse since 2004. The Warhawks have defeated the Eagles in 14 consecutive games as both teams played in a three-point playoff game in 2006 and 26-7 non-conference game in 2011.
“Every game (in the WIAC) was a rival game when I coached up in River Falls in its own different way,” Bullis said. “It has its own identity and history; it’s a great rivalry with La Crosse. It really always has been well into the 90s and well before those times. I think the great tradition that La Crosse developed in the 90s and Coach Schmidt is trying to build on that tradition and revitalize that. Him being an alumnus is so cool for him to have the opportunity to tap back into that.
“That adds into the flavor of what we have here today and that’s what makes it so much fun.”
Where’s Ware?
In short, Jarrod Ware will be out with a lower leg injury. The senior running back, who played wide receiver as a junior and running back as a sophomore, did not play for the Warhawks in their 73-0 victory against Middle Georgia State before the bye week.
A full week of rest later and Ware is still out.
“Jarrod is still progressing,” Bullis said. “He won’t play Saturday. It’s an injury where it will take some time. We have to see how he progresses.”
Meriting playing time?
One year ago, UW-Whitewater opened the game with dual-threat quarterback Merrick Gentile in the shotgun. The goal was for the quarterback to provide the offense with an extra wrinkle to stretch the defense horizontally as it had sputtered throwing the ball to stretch the defense vertically.
This year, Wilber is backed up by Zach Oles, a dual-threat quarterback who transferred from Butler. Oles completed his first pass in Perkins Stadium for a 33-yard touchdown to Andy Cooper against Middle Georgia State. Oles has rushed for 70 yards on nine carries this season.
“He’s an extremely intelligent young man. When it comes down to it, he’s still developing that confidence though,” Bullis said. “It was great for him to get the reps he got against Middle Georgia State. Those reps are gold in the development of a young quarterback. We’re excited about his future, he’s a great leader.”
Saturday, however, will be Wilber’s game.
Trewyn recognized
Senior Nate Trewyn, a former Milton athlete, was announced as a semifinalist for the 2018 William V. Campbell Trophy®. The offensive lineman is one of 179 semifinalists nationwide for the award presented by the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame and Fidelity Investment.
The award recognizes student-athletes in their final year of playing eligibility with at least a grade-point average of 3.2 on a 4.0 scale, must be a starter or significant contributor and must have demonstrated strong leadership and citizenship.
There are 12-14 players selected as finalists and each of the finalists receive an $18,000 post-graduate scholarship. One winner is selected for the award and the winner receives an additional $7,000 in scholarship monies.
Local flavor
Lineman Ian Carnes, a former Fort Atkinson athlete, is a freshman for the Eagles. He is one of three local athletes to begin fall camp with UW-La Crosse. The other two are former Jefferson running back Garrett Blaeske and former Fort Atkinson athlete Connor O’Brien, who tore his ACL at the beginning of camp and is not listed on the roster.
“It’s definitely a rivalry week and a really important game for us,” Carnes said. “You can tell there’s a lot of energy and it’s probably our biggest game of the season. With it being Oktoberfest, we expect to have a lot of people at the game and it should be a lot of fun. It’s definitely a big game for us.”
Blaeske transferred to play for the Eagles before the 2017 season and Carnes mentioned that it was helpful to have a recognizable name on the roster to start his career.
“There’s definitely a bond between us and the running backs,” Carnes said. “He’s an older guy who I’ve definitely been able to talk to a little bit about coming here. It’s really nice to have guys like that who you know a little bit.”
