STEVENS POINT — Sophomore Bailey Kale scored 19 points, but the UW-Whitewater men’s basketball team was defeated by Stevens Point, 68-54, in a WIAC bout Wednesday night in Stevens Point.
Whitewater (5-8, 0-2) was held to 25 points in the first half as the Pointers (10-3, 2-0) built a 37-25 lead by halftime.
Junior Equan Ards was the only other Warhawk player to break double digits, finishing with 12 points.
Ethan Bublitz and Blake Ehrke both finished with 16 points for the Pointers.
The Warhawks struggled from beyond the arc, connecting on just three of 15 attempts.
Up next for Whitewater will be a conference home game against UW-River Falls (7-6, 0-2) Saturday at Kachel Gymnasium in Whitewater at 5 p.m.
UW-STEVENS POINT 68,
UW-WHITEWATER 54
Warhawks 25 29 — 54
Pointers 37 31 — 68
UW-Whitewater (fg ftm-fta pts) — Bailey 8 0-0 19, Ards 4 4-4 12, Jensen 1 5-6 7, Brahm 3 1-1 7, Chislom 1 2-2 4, Burks 1 1-2 3, Gates 1 0-0 2. Totals — 19 13-15 54.
UW-Stevens Point — Bublitz 5 4-4 16, Ehrke 6 2-2 16, Nelson 2 11-12 15, Spray 3 2-2 9, Koerner 2 0-0 6, Knez 1 0-0 3, Mootz 1 0-0 3. Totals — 20 19-20 68.
3-pointers — UWW (Kale 3) 3; UWSP (Bublitz 2, Ehrke 2, Spray, Koerner 2, Knez, Mootz) 9. Total fouls — UWW 16, UWSP 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.