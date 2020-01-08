WHITEWATER — The UW-Whitewater women’s basketball team’s win streak broke double digits Wednesday as the Warhawks earned their 10th straight victory with a 67-49 win over UW-Stevens Point in a WIAC game at Kachel Gymnasium in Whitewater.
Junior Johanna Taylor led the way for the Warhawks (12-1, 2-0) with a game-high 18 points on 9 of 10 shooting. Senior Becky Raeder and sophomore Veronica Kieres both finished with 11 points in the victory.
The game was tied at 13-13 after a quarter of play, but the Warhawks used a 18-7 second quarter to separate from the Pointers.
After being outscored by eight in the third, UW-Whitewater ended the game with a 22-point fourth quarter while holding the Pointers (6-7, 1-1) to seven points.
UW-Stevens Point had a 12-6 advantage in made free throws. The Warhawks outscored UW-Stevens Point, 15-9, from the 3-point range.
The Pointers had a 37-36 advantage in the rebounding department, but the Warhawks had a 13-7 advantage in second-chance points. UW-Whitewater widened its margin with an 11-2 advantage in fast break points and a 16-11 advantage in points off of turnovers.
The Warhawks will take on UW-River Falls Saturday on the road in a conference game at 3 p.m.
UW-WHITEWATER 67, UW-STEVENS POINT 49
Pointers 13 7 22 7 — 49
Warhawks 13 18 14 22 — 67
UW-Stevens Point (fg ftm-fta pts) — Collins 6 1-2 13, Cerrato 2 8-8 12, Greenheck 3 2-4 9, Baehman 3 0-2 7, Schmidt 1 0-0 2, Pfeifer 1 1-2 4, Myklebust 1 0-0 2. Totals — 17 12-22 49.
UW-Whitewater — Taylor 9 0-1 18, Raeder 3 2-2 11, Kieres 5 0-0 11, Grundahl 3 1-2 7, Schumacher 1 2-2 5, Belschner 4 0-1 8, Oomens 1 -1-2 3, Sto. Domingo 1 0-0 2, Corcoran 1 0-0 2. Totals — 28 6-10 67.
3-pointers — UWSP (Greenheck, Baheman, Pfeifer) 3; UWW (Rader 3, Kieres, Schumacher) 5. Total fouls — UWSP 11, UWW 16.
