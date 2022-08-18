LAKE MILLS -- The L-Cats have the pieces in place to make the 2022 season a memorable one.
Lake Mills brings back all but five players from last season's 9-2 squad, one that shared the Capitol Conference title with Columbus before getting upended by the Cardinals in Level 2.
"It’s exciting around our team right now since we’ve got fifteen seniors and lots of experience coming back," said third-year Lake Mills football coach Tyler Huber, who is 16-4 overall.
"Our kids have been working extremely hard. This is the best offseason I’ve experienced since I’ve been at Lake Mills. The players have bought in every year, but this year in particular they bought in and then some. We've got good leadership from a lot of our guys.
"The first week of practice was a good week and we thought the guys were working hard. It’s more than being an average football team. It’s about doing more. I’m proud of our guys so far."
Senior quarterback Caden Belling threw for a conference-leading 1,920 yards in his first year under center in 2021, completing 61 percent of his throws while tossing 22 touchdowns against nine interceptions.
Joining Belling in the backfield are senior Ben Buchholtz and junior Cooper Murphy. Buchholtz had his season limited to eight games due to a high ankle sprain and turf toe on the same foot a season ago. Murphy, meanwhile, was thrust into the starting center role a quarter of the way into the season due to injuries along the line.
"We've got to keep Ben healthy this year," Huber said. "Cooper and Ben will be a two-headed monster and split time at tailback."
Huber, a former receiver at UW-Whitewater, is ecstatic about the team's options on the perimeter.
Junior Matthew Stenbroten, who led the team in receiving yards while scoring seven touchdowns in 2021, gives Belling a 6-foot-4, 215-pound target on the outside. Both Stenbroten and Belling were first-team all-league selections in 2021.
Senior JP Rguig, the team's second-leading receiver from last season who caught eight touchdowns, and senior Rex Cassady are other returnees to keep an eye on. Seniors Liam Carrigan and Trysten Thiede plus junior K.C. Hagedorn are the team's other dynamic playmakers.
"The only problem is we have just one football out there for all those guys," Huber said. "They all have particular talents and traits that stand out.
"Matthew's long and can run. He’ll be able to go up and get balls at the high point. JP runs double moves well and gets in and out of breaks quickly. Rex runs physically on the end like a running back with the ball in his hands. Thiede is fast and can move. He’s similar to JP in a lot of ways.
"Hagedorn is another basketball guy who is long and runs good routes with good hands. Liam easily has the best hands on the team. He catches it effortlessly and also runs good routes. At 6-2, he can go up and get it but is shifty, too. We've got a plethora of kids who can contribute in that deep receiver room."
Lake Mills' offensive line is still a work in progress. Seniors Derek Bruce (left tackle) and Sam Horkan (guard) are returning starters who are reliable up front. The other three spots are still being contested for by a handful of players.
The L-Cats defense will once again utilize three defensive lineman and four linebackers. Huber called the defense the backbone of the team.
"Our defense should be strong," Huber said. "We are bigger, stronger and faster this year. I'm interested to see how we matchup with another team in our scrimmage and the regular season after having seen what we're doing in practice. Looking forward to watching those guys play."
Senior Daren Phillips is a returning starter up front who Huber praised for his work ethic in the weight room, adding Phillips Jr. is a strong, physical kid.
Bruce, a first-team all-conference selection last year, and Horkan will occupy the other two spots, giving Lake Mills repeat starters at all three spots from a season ago.
The L-Cats are going to be experienced at linebacker with three returnees. Stenbroten, who is drawing interest from Division 1 schools and poised for a big season, will line up at outside linebacker while Murphy and Buchholtz, a four-year starter, will man the inside linebacker positions. Sophomores Max Rudenbusch and Mason Fuglestad are in the mix for the other outside linebacker position.
"Ben, I would argue, is pound for pound the strongest kid in the conference," Huber said. "Cooper isn't too far behind him."
Carrigan and Rguig, who earned first-team all-conference honors in 2021, return as starters at cornerback while Thiede will start at safety, where he played quite a bit in 2021. Cassady will hold down the other safety spot. Thiede, Cassady and Rguig figure to handle the kickoff and punt return duties.
Senior Mason Levake gives the L-Cats a reliable option as a placekicker and punter. Levake is a highly-rated specialist who has been attending Kohl's Kicking Camps. Huber could foresee collegiate offers being extended to Levake as the season progresses.
Simply put, the Capitol Conference is going to be a beast in 2022. The league added Madison Edgewood and New Glarus/Monticello this season as Luther Prep (Metro Classic) and Horicon/Hustisford (Eastern Suburban) departed.
Columbus and Lake Mills shared the conference title a season ago, although the Cardinals swept both meetings and only had one league defeat, which came via forfeit.
Columbus returns a bulk of its team and figures to be an extremely difficult out. Lodi is notoriously successful and Lakeside Lutheran is both well-coached and experienced. Throw in Edgewood, which will likely feature a potent offense again in 2022, Turner and Big Foot, both of which return key pieces on offense, and getting the requisite four wins to be playoff eligible isn't going to be easy.
"For middle-sized schools, this is the best conference in the state," Huber said. "There's teams up north with good football and also in the Milwaukee area but from the top on down, the Capitol is impressive.
"Columbus is returning all their kids, Lakeside is returning a lot and Edgewood is a strong component coming in. Lodi is coached really well by Dave Puls every year, and I have a lot of respect for that program.
"Turner has a lot of good athletes and also one of the better players in the state at defensive end. New Glarus has a new coach who I'm sure wants to get them back to their winning ways. It's going to be going through the gauntlet every week. There’s no off weeks or teams you can take it easy on. Looking forward to the challenge of those tough games."
Lake Mills has been to the playoffs six seasons in a row. During that span, the L-Cats have three Level 3 appearances and a regional championship in 2020.
To get to where they want to go in 2022, Lake Mills is committed to bettering itself one percent at a time.
"We talk about this all the time with our guys," Huber said. "It's about getting one percent better every day. That's the mission. We're not comparing ourselves to any other teams in the conference.
"We want to take it one day and one week at a time. The goal is to be 1-0 at the end of the week. We look to stack small wins in practice and in games. If we do that, we’ll be there at the end of the season. That’s our main goal."
2022 Schedule
Thurs., Aug. 18 at Wisconsin Dells
Aug. 25 at Cedar Grove-Belgium
Sept. 2 vs. Edgewood
Sept. 9 vs. Columbus
Sept. 16 at Big Foot
Sept. 23 vs. New Glarus/Monticello
Sept. 30 at Lakeside Lutheran
Oct. 7 at Turner
Oct. 14 vs. Lodi
