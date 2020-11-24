Emme Bullis understands the importance of culture.
Her dad Kevin Bullis helped the UW-Whitewater football team to five national championships as an assistant coach and has guided the Warhawks to a combined record of 57-9 the last five seasons as the head coach.
So when Emme Bullis was looking for a place to play volleyball collegiately, she made sure to take a note from her dad.
“I have a big role model in my life, that’s my dad,” Emme Bullis said. “I’ve learned a lot through my dad about making sure the team you’re going to be on, has a great culture and has great standards.”
Bullis — a senior at Whitewater High School — recently signed a National Letter of Intent to play volleyball at Division 1 Cal Poly State University. The Mustangs have collected a 73-15 record the last three seasons combined, including Big West Conference championships in 2017 and 2018.
“Obviously the coaches there have a great culture because they’ve built such a great program,” Bullis added.
Bullis was recruited by the University of Minnesota and originally accepted an offer to become a Gopher. Instead of going to a national powerhouse — where she might have ended up being lost in the fold as a backup — Bullis wanted to go to a team where she could lead, but also still continue to build a winning culture with, according to Kathy Bullis.
“She just fell in love with Cal Poly,” Kathy Bullis said.
Cal Poly is located in San Luis Obispo, which is between Los Angeles and San Fransisco on the Western coast of California. The Mustangs currently have the longest home-winning streak in Division I, with 32 straight home victories.
“When I first went to visit I really just fell in love with the atmosphere of the coaches, the volleyball program and even the city,” Bullis said. “It just made me feel like I was at home.”
As of now Bullis still calls Whitewater home, where her dad coaches the football team at the university and where her mom coaches the volleyball team at the high school.
In her junior season, Bullis finished with 316 kills, 51 aces, 268 digs and 21 blocks in earning first-team all-Rock Valley Conference and all-state honors.
“They’re getting a dedicated player to the game of volleyball and to her teammates,” Kathy Bullis said. “She’s a detailed person.
“She just loves the game.”
And then there is also the intangibles Bullis brings.
“Obviously I will be a player on the team, but I think the biggest thing I bring to a team is my leadership and energy,” Emme Bullis said. “No spot is guaranteed, but you can always be a great teammate, leader and have great energy. That’s the most important part of being on any team.”
Kathy Bullis saw first-hand how her daughter can lead a team at Whitewater.
“She’s a great leader,” Kathy Bullis said. “She’s going to be a kid that loves to grind in the weight room, she loves communicating with her teammates.
“She’ll be the kid that hustles in the gym, motivating through encouraging words and just her presence out there.”
Bullis has played many different positions throughout her volleyball career. As a Whippet, Bullis mostly played outside hitter, but during her club seasons she’s been a setter, which is what she was recruited as by Cal Poly. She also played middle before she was a setter for her club team, Milwaukee Swing — which she has played for since she was 11-years old.
“The more positions you play the better you get to know the game of volleyball,” Emme Bullis said. “You can help your teammates out that much more.”
Both Kathy and Emme described the setter position as the quarterback of a volleyball team. Kevin Bullis has coached some standout quarterbacks at UW-Whitewater, but maybe it’s daughter Emme that’s been the city’s best the last few years.
“She’s going to be the quarterback of the team, just like Aaron Rodgers,” Kathy Bullis said. “She knows how all the puzzles fit together. She understands different defenses and different offenses that are run not only by her own team but by what’s going on the other side of the net. When a ball is passed to her at the net she can use her peripheral vision and see where the blockers are going.
“She can see the game really well, just like a quarterback needs to be able to do.”
Before the versatile setter heads out West to play for Cal Poly, Bullis would like one final high school volleyball season in the spring after Whitewater opted out of the fall season.
“It would mean so much to play for Whitewater and have pride to play for Whitewater,” Bullis said. “It has been such an opportunity and has helped me grow so much as a player.
“The fact that I might not have that (final high school season) is scary, but I’m hopeful that we’ll be able to play.”
Kathy Bullis noted the success the senior group has had growing up and would want nothing more than to coach the four-year players one last time.
“They have been friends for so long,” Kathy Bullis said. “It would be great to see them play one last final season.”
