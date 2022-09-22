Fort Atkinson junior setter/right side hitter Andi Spies (3) attacks over the Milton block during a Badger East match at FAHS on Thursday. Spies led the Blackhawks, who won in five sets, with 25 kills, 18 digs and 14 aces.
Fort Atkinson junior middle blocker Shelby Gladem (1) attacks over the Milton block of junior middle Gwen Baker (3) during a Badger East match at FAHS on Thursday. The Blackhawks won in five sets and Gladem finished with 12 kills and 36 assists.
Fort Atkinson junior setter/right side hitter Andi Spies (3) attacks over the Milton block during a Badger East match at FAHS on Thursday. Spies led the Blackhawks, who won in five sets, with 25 kills, 18 digs and 14 aces.
Fort Atkinson junior middle blocker Shelby Gladem (1) attacks over the Milton block of junior middle Gwen Baker (3) during a Badger East match at FAHS on Thursday. The Blackhawks won in five sets and Gladem finished with 12 kills and 36 assists.
Fort Atkinson’s girls volleyball team dug deep and erased a two-set deficit, rallying to knock off Milton in five sets in a Badger East match at FAHS on Thursday.
The Blackhawks lost the first set 25-23 despite a late charge before winning the second set 25-21. Milton won the third set 25-22. Fort then reeled off a 25-17 victory in the fourth set and dominated the fifth set, 15-7.
Speaking of dominating, Fort junior setter/right side hitter Andi Spies, a Middle Tennessee University recruit, was all over the floor. Spies totaled 25 kills, adding 18 digs and 14 aces. Junior middle blocker Shelby Gladem added 12 kills and 36 assists.
Senior middle blocker Brooke Christiansen led the Blackhawks (8-5, 3-2 Badger East) in blocks with four and senior outside hitter Alyssa Heagney tallied 27 digs.
Fort was hosting its Pink Out Night to help support breast cancer.
For the Red Hawks (4-7, 0-5), Jordyn Fry and Laney Gill contributed eight kills apiece.
Fort plays at the Lake Geneva Badger Invite on Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.