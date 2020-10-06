WILLIAMS BAY — Johnson Creek stay undefeated in the Trailways South with a 26-6, 25-22, 25-10 win over Williams Bay Tuesday at Williams Bay High School.

“It was a great conference win on the road against Bay,” Bluejay head coach Kassidy Wright said.

Isabelle Doherty and Maiya Benner both collected six kills for Johnson Creek (6-2, 3-0), while Kenadie LaSage led the Bluejays in assists with 12. Lexi Swanson also added eight assists.

Benner and Josey Whitehouse recorded six and five digs, respectively. Benner and LaSage both hit two aces on the night.

JOHNSON CREEK 3, WILLIAMS BAY 0

Johnson Creek 25 25 25

Williams Bay 6 22 10

Kills — JC Doherty and Benner 6. Assists — JC LaSage 12. Digs — JC Benner 6. Aces — Benner and LaSage 2.

