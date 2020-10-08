JOHNSON CREEK — Lexi Swanson put up 16 assists and served four aces as Johnson Creek’s volleyball team clinched the Trailways South conference title with a 25-17, 25-11, 25-14 win over Williams Bay on Thursday at Johnson Creek High School.
Kenadie LaSage had seven kills and six assists for Johnson Creek (7-2, 4-0 Trailways South). Kaiyli Thompson added seven kills and 2.5 blocks. Bella Herman and Maiya Benner each had 10 digs. Josey Whitehouse served three aces.
“Great game,” Johnson Creek head coach Kassidy Wright said. “We played hard and got it done quick. Proud of the girls.”
JOHNSON CREEK 3, WILLIAMS BAY 0
Johnson Creek 25 25 25
Williams Bay 17 11 14
Kills — JC LaSage and Thompson 7. Assists — JC Swanson 16. Digs — JC Benner and Herman 10. Aces — JC Swanson 4. Blocks — JC Thompson 2.5.
