LAKE MILLS — The Lake Mills volleyball team defeated Portage 25-17, 25-13, 25-18 in a non-conference match at Lake Mills High School on Tuesday.
Junior Ava Belling had a team-high eight kills and junior Katie Borchert tallied seven for the L-Cats (2-5).
Junior Sydney Lewellin registered 18 assists and a team co-leading eight digs. Junior Olivia Karlen also had eight digs.
Junior Katelyn Kitsembel and Lewellin each served four aces while seniors Katie Palmer and Kayla Will had two blocks.
Johnson Creek wins CWC tri
WAUPUN — The Johnson Creek volleyball team moved to 4-0 on the season with two wins at the Central Wisconsin Christian triangular Tuesday at Central Wisconsin Christian High School.
The Bluejays defeated Rio, 25-17, 25-22, 25-18, and beat host Central Wisconsin, 23-25, 25-7, 23-25, 30-29, 15-11.
Against Central Wisconsin, Isabelle Doherty recorded a team-high 12 kills, while Lexi Swanson collected a team-best 20 assists. Kaiyli Thompson led Johnson Creek in aces (three) and blocks (three).
“The girls were slow to warm up, but gained momentum in the fourth set which carried us through the fifth set,” Johnson Creek head coach Kassidy Wright said.
Against Rio, Thompson put down nine kills, while Swanson led in assists again with nine. Belle Herman had a team-high 15 digs.
Lakeside Lutheran 3, Baraboo 0
BARABOO — The Lakeside Lutheran volleyball team served 26 aces in claiming a 25-15, 25-12, 25-13 victory over Baraboo in a non-conference road match on Tuesday.
Senior outside hitter Payton Kuepers (9) and junior outside hitter Lily Schuetz (7) were the Warriors’ kill leaders and senior Kaylee Raymond tallied 20 assists.
“It was nice to see some things come together tonight that we have been working on,” Lakeside Lutheran head coach Jenny Krauklis said. “After missing 21 serves in our match last week against Sauk Prairie, that has been a huge focus for us. Tonight the girls did tremendously well serving aggressively and confidently for a team total of 26 aces. Payton and Lily both did a great job reading the defense and putting the ball in the open spots.
“Our middles did a great job up at the net, getting their hands on whatever they could. It was a whole team effort tonight.”
Junior middle Ella DeNoyer had five blocks while senior middle Sydney Langille blocked 2.5 shots for Lakeside (2-3).
Sophomore setter Olivia Bartels served nine aces and senior libero Kylee Gnabasik had seven aces and also posted a team-high 10 digs.
