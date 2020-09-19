JACKSON — Lakeside Lutheran’s volleyball team went 1-2 at the Kettle Moraine Lutheran quadrangular held on Saturday.
The Warriors lost to Lake Country Lutheran 25-11, 18-25, 4-15 in their opener. Lakeside (1-3) then fell 10-25, 18-25 to Germantown. In the finale, the Warriors prevailed over Kettle Moraine Lutheran in straight sets, 25-19, 25-22.
“We started the day strong in our first set against LCL,” Lakeside Lutheran head coach Jenny Krauklis said. “We were passing well, serving well and hitting well. The second set started back and forth and then we let LCL take control after some errors on our part. We just couldn’t seem to shake that off and get the momentum back on our side the rest of the match.
“This continued in to the Germantown match. Our team has a lot of potential, but we really need to focus on shaking off the errors and playing to our potential. I was proud that after a little break, the girls were able to pull through again with a strong finish against KML. We were communicating much better, which just helps fundamentally all the way around.”
For the day, senior outside hitter Payton Kuepers totaled 16 kills and junior outside hitter Lily Schuetz had 14. Senior setter Kaylee Raymond distributed 46 assists and senior libero Kylee Gnabasik had a team-best 24 digs.
Senior middle Sydney Langille recorded five blocks and junior defensive specialist Lydia Bilitz served nine aces.
