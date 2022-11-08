Olivia Bartels
Lakeside Lutheran senior setter Olivia Bartels was selected as Capitol North Player of the Year for volleyball in voting held recently. 

 Nate Gilbert

When Olivia Bartels began her volleyball career at Lakeside Lutheran, she had never set in a game before.

Four short years later, Bartels, now a senior, was voted Capitol North Player of the Year for volleyball.

