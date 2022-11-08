When Olivia Bartels began her volleyball career at Lakeside Lutheran, she had never set in a game before.
Four short years later, Bartels, now a senior, was voted Capitol North Player of the Year for volleyball.
"I was surprised to learn I had won Player of the Year because usually a hitter gets it," Bartels said. "I was very excited."
Bartels got her first real taste of setting in her freshman volleyball tryout and played the position that season on junior varsity. As a sophomore, she played defensive specialist mostly before spending the last two seasons as the team's starting setter.
"When I came into high school, I didn’t know what I wanted to be," Bartels said. "I knew I needed to know the basics of all the positions. Coach Jenny Krauklis had me setting in tryouts, which I was a little nervous about because that was one my weaker areas. Our coaches helped me with my technique, footwork and all the skills I needed to be a setter."
Bartels had plenty of good options when deciding who to pass to as Lakeside, which went 27-13 this season, placed three hitters on the all-conference teams.
"It starts with a pass is what coach always says," Bartels said. "I had a great defense and back row that worked hard to put up the best balls they could so I could pass. Our hitters knew what to hit and when and they changed it up well. Everything gelled this season for us and we were kind of like a family."
Bartels is one of five seniors who graduates from this Warriors team. She hopes next year's returnees learned how to be confident in themselves and to have confidence in their teammates from this year's senior class.
"Volleyball requires mental toughness," said Bartels, who doesn't know where she'll attend college next year but plans to study computer science or biomedical engineering.
"Success in volleyball requires building confidence in yourself so you can also build success within your team. Coach Krauklis and Coach Ben Hoppenrath did a good job being there for us as student-athletes and pushed us to be the best players we could be."
Bartels amassed 914 assists on the season, good for nine per set, and also totaled 233 digs, 64 kills, 52 aces and 33 total blocks.
"I am so glad the other conference coaches recognized Olivia's talent and hard work," Krauklis said. "She is one of the hardest workers I know, staying after practice every day to make her teammates better. She was the leader on the court, calling plays, hustling after balls, reading the defense, and also had the ability to attack.
"Not only was she a great setter, running a fast-tempo offense, but she also contributed with her strong serve, her ability to block, and she was excellent on defense. Olivia was also one of the most unselfish players I know. She was voted captain, but she didn't want or need the glory or recognition - she just wanted to see her team succeed, and she could always be found encouraging and uplifting others."
All told, six Warriors and one L-Cat were honored. In addition to Bartels, Lakeside placed senior defensive specialist Cheyenne Johnson and senior middle hitter Marissa Duddeck on the first-team list.
Johnson led the Warriors in aces (65) and digs (454), averaging 4.6 digs each set, and chipped in 83 assists.
"Chey has been on varsity all four years and has played libero for us the last two," Krauklis said. "She was also one of our captains. She was a definite vocal leader on the court for us, which was really neat to see her step up and grow into that role. She put up great balls against the toughest servers, which allowed us to run an offense with many different choices. She was amazing at reading, often anticipating hitting directions, rolls, tips or dumps from the opponent, and led our team in digs.
"She was our toughest server, causing other teams to pass out of system the majority of the time. We scored the most points when she was on that serving line. She was the consistency our team needed every game and we could always depend on her to get the job done."
Duddeck produced 231 kills, good for 2.3 per set with a kill percentage of 45.3, and led Lakeside with 88 total blocks, also chipping in 242 digs and 43 aces.
"Marissa was a dynamic middle hitter who played six rotations for us," Krauklis said. "She had the ability to run routes on any lane of the net, making her a powerful middle that kept opponents guessing. She was also one of our primary passers and did an excellent job defending middle back, saving many balls in the corners of the court. Her serve was also an asset to us, as it was low and fast and she could drill it on those lines.
"In addition, she was one of our top blockers. She was the most well-rounded and talented middle I have ever had in my program as she could hit, block, serve and pass. Marissa also was the one who kept the spirits on our team high with her fun, crazy personality that made us all laugh."
Second-team honorees were Lakeside senior outside hitter Grace Plitzuweit and Lake Mills senior libero Marissa Topel.
Topel tallied 366 digs, good for 4.8 per set, along with 38 assists and 15 aces.
Plitzuweit finished the year with a team-high 316 kills, averaging 3.1 per set, and served 47 aces.
"Grace was an outside hitter for us who led our team in kills," Krauklis said. "She was very versatile in hitting line or cross, or being able to pull out an effective roll. She also had a strong serve, with the ability to hit any zone and earned quite a few aces with a hard-to-return short ball.
"Grace brought joy to our team. Despite battling some nagging minor injuries, she could be found working hard to overcome and grow, always with a smile on her face."
Lakeside senior right side hitter Jenna Shadoski and sophomore outside hitter Ella Schuetz were honorable mention recipients.
Shadoski tallied 169 kills and 78 total blocks while Schuetz was second on the team with 246 kills, adding 28 total blocks.
Lakeside Lutheran and Luther Prep shared the Capitol North title at 9-1, followed by Poynette and Columbus each at 4-6, Lake Mills at 3-7 and Lodi at 1-9.
CAPITOL NORTH VOLLEYBALL
Player of the Year: Olivia Bartels, senior, Lakeside Lutheran
FIRST TEAM
Olivia Bartels 12 Lakeside
Marissa Duddeck 12 Lakeside
Cheyenne Johnson 12 Lakeside
Emma Bortulin 12 Luther Prep
Sam Fisch 12 Luther Prep
Anna Kieselhorst 12 Luther Prep
Hadley Walters 12 Poynette
SECOND TEAM
Grace Plitzuweit 12 Lakeside
Molly Fitzsimmons 12 Luther Prep
Brooke Steinhorst 12 Poynette
Alise Hayes 12 Columbus
Mikenna Boettcher 12 Columbus
Marissa Topel 12 Lake Mills
HONORABLE MENTION
Jenna Shadoski 12 Lakeside
Ella Schuetz 10 Lakeside
Lilly Hartman 9 Luther Prep
Kassidy McCaffery 10 Poynette
Sydney Wright 11 Poynette
Grace Kahl 12 Columbus
Zoe Zittel 12 Columbus
Gracie Clary 9 Lodi
