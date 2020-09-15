SAUK PRAIRIE — Kaylee Raymond turned in a 50-assist night, but the Lakeside Lutheran volleyball team was defeated by Sauk Prairie in its season opener, 25-23, 25-17, 20-25, 21-25, 16-14, Tuesday at Sauk Prairie High School.
"This was a great match to have first," Warrior head coach Jenny Krauklis said. "Sauk has a great hitter and for us to defend that is such good practice right at the start."
Junior outside hitter Aida Shadewald collected a game-high 20 kills for the Eagles. Ella DeNoyer recorded a team-high 15 kills for Lakeside. Payton Kuepers added 14 kills.
The Warriors rallied to force a five-set match after losing the first two.
"The first set we started out strong, but lost momentum at the end with a Sauk run," Krauklis said. "After a loss set two, I was really proud of how my girls overcame to take the next two sets.
"The fifth set we were ahead the majority of the time, until the very end when we made a few key errors to allow Sauk to get ahead, which we can't do in a race to 15."
DeNoyer led Lakeside with a game-high 3.5 blocks. Kylee Gnabasik and Lydia Bilitz collected 20 and 15 digs, respectively, for the Warriors. Raymond's 50 assists was 33 more than Sauk's top assist girl. Raymond also had a team-best four aces.
"We were able to spread out the attack quite a bit with four hitters all in double digits," Krauklis said. "That will be our strength this year; having a well-rounded attack, allowing us to utilize the whole net."
The Warriors struggled from the service line, totaling 21 missed serves on the night.
"We need to control that," Krauklis said. "I am excited for the season and believe these girls can really compete."
SAUK PRAIRIE 3, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 2
Lakeside 23 17 25 25 14
Sauk 25 25 20 21 16
Kills — LL DeNoyer 15; SP Shadewald 20. Assists — LL Raymond 50; Breuwig 17. Digs — LL Gnabasik 20; SP Shligmen 24. Blocks — LL DeNoyer 3.5; SP Shadewald 2. Aces — LL Raymond 4; SP Shadewald 3.
