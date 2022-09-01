Lakeside Lutheran senior outside hitter Grace Plitzuweit attacks over the outstretched block of Luther Prep senior senior Molly Fitzsimmons (9) during a Capitol North game at LLHS on Thursday. The Warriors lost in four sets and Plitzuweit finished with a team-high 12 kills.
Lakeside Lutheran senior middle Marissa Duddeck (13) hits a return over the Luther Prep block during Thursday's Capitol North game at LLHS. The Warriors lost in four sets and Duddeck had 10 kills, 4.5 blocks.
Luther Prep senior middle hitter Kristen Kamps (14) hits a return past the outstretched block of Lakeside Lutheran sophomore outside hitter Ella Schuetz (10) and senior middle Marissa Duddeck (13) during a Capitol North match at LLHS on Thursday. The Phoenix won in four sets.
Lakeside Lutheran senior outside hitter Grace Plitzuweit attacks over the outstretched block of Luther Prep senior senior Molly Fitzsimmons (9) during a Capitol North game at LLHS on Thursday. The Warriors lost in four sets and Plitzuweit finished with a team-high 12 kills.
Lakeside Lutheran senior middle Marissa Duddeck (13) hits a return over the Luther Prep block during Thursday's Capitol North game at LLHS. The Warriors lost in four sets and Duddeck had 10 kills, 4.5 blocks.
Luther Prep senior middle hitter Kristen Kamps (14) hits a return past the outstretched block of Lakeside Lutheran sophomore outside hitter Ella Schuetz (10) and senior middle Marissa Duddeck (13) during a Capitol North match at LLHS on Thursday. The Phoenix won in four sets.
LAKE MILLS — Luther Prep defeated Lakeside Lutheran 25-18, 25-21, 16-25, 25-21 in a Capitol North opener for both teams at LLHS on Thursday.
Emma Bortulin led the Phoenix with 17 kills and Sam Fisch added 15 kills, 2.5 blocks and two aces. Molly Fitzsimmons also served a pair of aces and led the team with 19 assists. Anna Kieselhorst finished with a team-high 18 digs and Maddy Eckl contributed 16 assists.
For the Warriors (6-3), Grace Plitzuweit totaled 11 kills while Marissa Duddeck and Ella Schuetz added 10 kills apiece. Duddeck made 4.5 blocks and Olivia Bartels blocked three shots, adding a team-leading 33 assists. Ellie Winkelman served a pair of aces and Cheyenne Johnson finished with eight digs.
“Tonight was a great battle against a good Luther Prep team,” Lakeside Lutheran volleyball coach Jenny Krauklis said. “We knew they would be tough returning the majority of their players. I was proud for how my girls battled back several times, and even after being down 0-2 in sets, came out strong to take the third set.
“I thought Marissa had a solid night both offensively and defensively and when she gets going, she can really be a fire for our team. We did a lot of good things, but also had a few things that just barely missed. That’s okay, because it is early in the season and we are learning.
“We have a team passionate about improving and passionate about volleyball and I am excited to see the growth as there is potential there.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.