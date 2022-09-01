LAKE MILLS — Luther Prep defeated Lakeside Lutheran 25-18, 25-21, 16-25, 25-21 in a Capitol North opener for both teams at LLHS on Thursday.

Emma Bortulin led the Phoenix with 17 kills and Sam Fisch added 15 kills, 2.5 blocks and two aces. Molly Fitzsimmons also served a pair of aces and led the team with 19 assists. Anna Kieselhorst finished with a team-high 18 digs and Maddy Eckl contributed 16 assists.

