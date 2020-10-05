BARABOO — The Johnson Creek volleyball team lost in four sets to Baraboo 25-22, 24-26, 16-25, 23-25 Monday at Baraboo High School.
“We played well against D1 Baraboo tonight,” Johnson Creek head coach Kassidy Wright said. “We grabbed one game from them, but couldn’t win the match. We started off strong, but lost our momentum. Baraboo did a nice job tonight.”
Kenadie LaSage had 11 kills and 14 assists for Johnson Creek, who move to 5-2 with the loss. Lexi Swanson added 13 assists, while Bella Herman had 12 digs. Kaiyli Thompson served 5.5 aces and added 4.5 blocks.
Luther Prep 3, Lake Mills 2
LAKE MILLS — The Lake Mills volleyball team was defeated by Watertown Luther Prep, 13-25, 25-21, 27-29, 26-24, 15-10, in a Captiol North match Monday in Lake Mills.
“It was a great match; my defense did a phenomenal job keeping things off the floor and really taking control,” L-Cat head coach Courtney Brock said.
Katelyn Kitsemble racked up 31 digs for Lake Mills (5-10), while Sydney Lewellin added 25. Ava Belling and Katie Borchert collected 12 and 10 kills, respectively. Lewellin also added a team-high 32 assists and team-best five aces.
Katie Palmer had a game-high 4.5 blocks for Lake Mills.
“At the net, we were consistent with our block and put the ball down when we needed to,” Brock said. “Unfortunately, the little things got to us this match.”
