LAKE MILLS — The Lake Mills girls volleyball defeated Watertown in straight sets, 25-21, 25-15, 25-23, in a non-conference game Tuesday night at Lake Mills High School.
“The girls really found their grove tonight,” L-Cat head coach Courtney Brock said. “They played with such high energy and stayed positive throughout.”
Katie Palmer collected nine kills for Lake Mills (7-12), while Ava Belling added seven.
“Our hitters did a great job of using all of their ‘tools’ while they were at the net,” Brock said. “On defense, our back row didn’t let the ball drop, their determination kept us going.”
Sydney Lewellin collected 20 assists and 14 digs, to go along with three aces. All were team highs.
Gabby Hack had a team-best two blocks.
Kennedy Pugh recorded eight kills for Watertown and also added team-highs in digs (eight) and aces (eight). Payton Roets had 10 assists for the Goslings.
Creek wins Rio tri
RIO — Johnson Creek won both of its games at the Rio triangular on Tuesday.
The Bluejays defeated host Rio in straight sets, 25-23, 25-18. Johnson Creek bested Marshall by a score of 25-21, 22-25, 15-13. The wins move the Bluejays to 9-2 on the season.
