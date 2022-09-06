Warriors, L-Cats win Capitol North matches
LODI -- Lakeside Lutheran's volleyball team beat host Lodi 25-12, 25-9, 25-21 in a Capitol North match on Tuesday.

The Warriors (9-6, 1-1 Capitol North) were led offensively by Grace Plitzuweit, who totaled 13 kills. Jenna Shadoski added eight kills, 3.5 blocks.

