LODI -- Lakeside Lutheran's volleyball team beat host Lodi 25-12, 25-9, 25-21 in a Capitol North match on Tuesday.
The Warriors (9-6, 1-1 Capitol North) were led offensively by Grace Plitzuweit, who totaled 13 kills. Jenna Shadoski added eight kills, 3.5 blocks.
Olivia Bartels finished with 21 assists while Olivia Ibeling chipped in a pair of blocks.
Cheyenne Johnson, who notched 19 digs, served four aces. Marissa Duddeck and Avery Buchta had three aces apiece.
"We had lots of contributors tonight, which is one of our team's strengths," Lakeside Lutheran volleyball coach Jenny Krauklis said. "We have several girls who can step up and make a play when we need it. As a team we had 11 aces with only two missed serves. One of our focus points is to be able to serve aggressively, and that was shown tonight."
LAKE MILLS 3, POYNETTE 1
LAKE MILLS -- The Lake Mills volleyball team defeated Poynette 27-25, 25-21, 15-25, 25-14 in a Capitol North match at LMHS on Tuesday.
The L-Cats (3-7, 1-1 Capitol North) trailed 17-4 at one point in the second set before rallying to take a 2-0 lead.
Bella Pitta led Lake Mills in kills (eight) and blocks (two). Taylor Wollin added five kills, 13 digs. Emily Wollin registered 14 assists, three aces. Debra Bruce led the L-Cats in assists with 15, adding two aces, while Marissa Topel registered 22 digs.
"Tonight’s game came down on our side to a never-give-up attitude," Lake Mills volleyball coach Courtney Brock said. "Set one was a tight game until the very end. For us, it was about controlling what we could. Playing to the best of our ability and all our hard work paid off with a win.
"In the second set, it was an all-out focus on the little things as we tried to stay as collected and as in control as we could. We tried to apply that same philosophy the rest of the match. We had problems containing our errors in set three, but the girls came through in set four."
The L-Cats have a brand new flavor in 2022 after graduating four all-conference players, including Capitol North Player of the Year Ava Belling, from a group which won the league title a season ago by going 10-0 before reaching the sectional semifinals and finishing the season 27-7.
"It’s a brand new group," Brock said. "Every year is a brand new start. It's about picking apart what will and won't work. The bulk of the changes are a lot of new faces and kids who didn’t play varsity last year.
"They got reps on their other teams, so they could come in and compete right off the bat. They came in ready but knew it was going to be a challenge. We had to own it and make it what we could. They have a never give up attitude in spades. We see scrappy play sometimes. This group works hard and plays together when things get tough."
JOHNSON CREEK 3, PALMYRA-EAGLE 2
PALMYRA -- Johnson Creek defeated host Palmyra-Eagle 23-25, 25-23, 16-25, 25-19, 15-9 in a Trailways match on Tuesday.
Lainey Fredrick led the Panthers with six kills. Molly Nettesheim had eight aces while Teagan Koutsky and Paige Scheel served five aces apiece. Koutsky totaled 35 digs and Scheel led the team with 18 assists. Bella Svehlek had three block kills.
"Ultimately, I feel we were the stronger team," Palmyra-Eagle volleyball coach Scott Hein said. "We unfortunately let Johnson Creek back in during a few sets, and during the last set, we made too many errors. It was a great fight."
