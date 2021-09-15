Cambridge senior setter/outside hitter Taylor Stenklyft bumps the ball during a nonconference match against Deerfield on Monday. The Blue Jays lost in straight sets to Marshall in a league game on Tuesday.
The Blackhawks jumped ahead 2-0 and looked like they were on their way to a big Badger-East Conference victory.
Not to be.
Waunakee rallied past the Fort Atkinson girls volleyball team 3-2 in a league game at PremierBank Gymnasium on Tuesday.
The Blackhawks (5-3, 1-2 Badger) won the first set 25-21 and the second set 25-19 before the Warriors (14-3, 4-0) came back.
Fort travels to face DeForest tonight at 7 p.m.
WHITEWATER 3, TURNER 2
BELOIT — Whitewater’s volleyball team outlasted host Beloit Turner 25-7, 23-25, 22-25, 25-15, 15-6 in a Rock Valley game on Tuesday.
The Whippets (8-6, 2-0 RVC) won the fifth set convincingly thanks in part to a six-point run with junior libero/defensive specialist Cali Kopecky at the service line.
“Kopecky started us off by rattling off nine straight points in the first set,” Whitewater volleyball coach Kathy Bullis said. “The Trojans had a lot of fight in them and ended up winning the next two sets.
“We then dug in during the fourth set and went on to win decisively again, 25-13. In the last set, Kopecky once agin went to back to the service line and helped the team string together a six-point run. Turner sided us out but was not able to gain any momentum.”
Junior outside hitter Kindyl Kilar led Whitewater in kills (26) and aces (five), adding 12 digs. Kopecky notched 15 digs, senior right side hitter Avery Hintz served three aces and registered 25 assists and senior right side Savannah Hill tallied seven kills.
MARSHALL 3, CAMBRIDGE 0
CAMBRIDGE — Cambridge’s volleyball team lost to visiting Marshall 25-22, 25-23, 25-20 in a Capitol South match on Tuesday.
Senior setter/outside hitter Taylor Stenklyft led the Blue Jays with 20 assists, adding a co-team-leading two aces. Sophomore outside hitter Saveea Freeland also served a pair of aces, freshman outside hitter/middle hitter Brooke Stenklft had six kills, three blocks and junior middle hitter/outside hitter Kayla Roidt also finished with six kills.
Senior defensive specialist Audrianne Kieler had 15 digs.
