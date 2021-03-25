WHITEWATER — The Whippets came back from two sets down to top McFarland, 23-25, 21-25, 25-14, 25-20, 15-12, in a Rock Valley Conference match that featured 6-0 teams on Thursday night.
Senior Emme Bullis led Whitewater (7-0, 7-0 RVC) with 20 kills and added 17 digs. Sophomore Kindyl Kilar also had a big match, with 19 kills and 25 digs. Senior Cora Linos paced the Whippet offense with 36 assists and added four blocks. Senior Amanda Tovar finished with six aces.
WHITEWATER 3, McFARLAND 2
McFarland 25 25 14 20 12
Whitewater 23 21 25 25 15
Kills — Bullis 20; Kilar 19. Assists — Linos 36. Blocks — Linos 4; K. Kopecky 4. Aces — Tovar 5; C. Kopecky 3. Digs — Kilar 25; Bullis 17.
Fort Atkinson 3, Stoughton 0
The Fort Atkinson girls volleyball team extended its win streak to six matches as the Blackhawks swept past Stoughton, 25-16, 25-11, 25-23, in a Badger South Conference contest Thursday at Fort Atkinson High School.
Senior Emma Mans finished with 17 kills, while freshman Andi Spies collected 21 assists. Junior Alex Theriault added 14 digs in the victory.
Kills — FA Mans 17. Assists — FA Spies 21. Digs — FA Theriault 14.
Big Foot 3, Jefferson 1
JEFFERSON — The Eagles’ two-game winning streak was snapped as Jefferson was beat by Big Foot, 25-15, 22-25, 25-20, 25-16, in a Rock Valley Conference match Thursday at Jefferson High School.
“Lots of people stepped up tonight to play new positions while we had two starters gone,” Jefferson head coach Kaley Jacobson Spiegel said.
“Big Foot played a smart game tonight taking advantage of some of our weaknesses. This loss stung a bit, but we hope to see Big Foot again in our regional with a full team.”
Presley Biwer finished with a game-high 11 kills for Jefferson. Mackenzie Thom added eight kills in the loss. Emily Zilisch collected a team-best 20 assists. Savannah Serdynski recorded 13 digs and added three aces.
“Emily Zilisch filled the setter slot and did a nice job while Savannah Serdynski moved to a six-rotation outside hitter tonight and demonstrated her leadership role on defense,” Jacobson Spiegel said.
BIG FOOT 3, JEFFERSON 1
Big Foot 25 22 25 25
Jefferson 15 25 20 16
Kills — BF Nisius 10, J Biwer 11. Assists — BF Larson 33, J Zilisch 20. Digs — BF Rego 18, J Biwer 13. Aces — BF Nisius 3, J Serdynski 3.
