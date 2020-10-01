JOHNSON CREEK — The Johnson Creek setters helped the Bluejays to their second Trailways South victory with a 25-10, 23-25, 25-17, 25-11 win over Palmyra-Eagle Thursday at Johnson Creek High School.
“After a slow start, we were able to pull off our second conference win,” Johnson Creek head coach Kassidy Wright said. “Our setters did have a heck of a game.”
Lexi Swanson collected 23 assists on the night, while Kenadie LeSage added 15. LeSage and Swanson also led the Bluejays (5-1, 2-0 Trailways South) in kills with 11 and 10, respectively.
Bella Herman recorded a team-high 12 digs, while Kaiyli Thompson had a team-best four aces. Thompson and Isabelle Doherty both recorded one block.
The loss moved Palmyra-Eagle to 1-11 overall and 1-3 in conference.
