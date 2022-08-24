Whitewater senior Kindyl Kilar attacks during Tuesday's season-opening quadrangular at Whitewater High School. The Whippets went 3-0 to win the event and Kilar, a Florida International University recruit, totaled 35 kills and 21 digs.
Whitewater's Cara Yang bumps the ball during Tuesday's season-opening quadrangular at Whitewater High School. The Whippets went 3-0 to win the event.
Bob Mischka/Special to APG
WHITEWATER — The Whitewater volleyball team protected its home floor by winning all three games of a quadrangular at Whitewater High School on Tuesday to open the season.
The Whippets swept all three opponents they faced in Stoughton, Sun Prairie East and Catholic Central by a score of 2-0.
Leading the Whippets offensively was senior Kindyl Kilar, who is a Florida International University recruit. Kilar produced 35 kills, adding 21 digs. Fellow senior Caleigh Yang contributed 19 digs while senior Cali Kopecky served seven aces. Calli Grosinske registered 33 assists. Senior CC Alexander hit .429 with no errors while senior Jenna Pope hit .625 without an error. Pope had six blocks while Alexander chipped in five.
“The Whippet squad saw everyone of our 13-person roster contribute to the victories,” said new Whitewater volleyball coach Mary Kilar, who replaced Kathy Bullis in the offseason. “It was a definite team win and one the entire program can be proud of. The fans were outstanding and the gym was loud and energetic to bring home the wins.
“We are doing some really nice things so far this season, committing to each other, working on developing a faster offense and putting in 110 percent each time we have an opportunity to be on the floor together in practice or competitions. I couldn’t be more proud of our work so far.”
The Whippets play in an invitational at UW-Whitewater on Friday and Saturday.
