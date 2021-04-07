CLINTON — The Whippets swept Clinton, 25-12, 25-9, 25-11 in a Rock Valley Conference volleyball match Tuesday, finishing the regular season with an undefeated 9-0 record.
Kindyl led Whitewater (9-0, 8-0) with 14 kills, to go along with six aces. Senior Emme Bullis added 11 kills in the victory.
Senior setter Cora Linos recorded 29 assists and also blocked one shot. Bullis led the Whippets in digs with eight.
Whitewater will host a regional Saturday with Fort Atkinson and Jefferson. The top-seeded Whippets play the Eagles at 1 p.m., while the Blackhawks — seeded No. 2 — take on Big Foot at 4 p.m. The regional championship game is set for 7:30 p.m.
Aces — WW Kilar 6. Kills — Kilar 14, WW Bullis 11. Assists — WW Linos 29. Blocks — Linos 1. Digs — Bullis 8.
Wisconsin Heights 3, Cambridge 0
MAZOMANIE — The Blue Jays were defeated in straight sets in a Capitol Conference contest Tuesday at Wisconsin Heights High School.
