Whippets top Bluejays
Buy Now

WHITEWATER -- Whitewater's volleyball team won its 20th game of the season by sweeping Johnson Creek 25-14, 25-11, 25-16 in a nonconference game on Thursday at WHS.

The Whippets were hosting their annual Dig Pink Night to support those impacted by breast cancer, including two players' mothers who are cancer survivors and another close to the program who passed away last month.

Load comments