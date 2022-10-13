WHITEWATER -- Whitewater's volleyball team won its 20th game of the season by sweeping Johnson Creek 25-14, 25-11, 25-16 in a nonconference game on Thursday at WHS.
The Whippets were hosting their annual Dig Pink Night to support those impacted by breast cancer, including two players' mothers who are cancer survivors and another close to the program who passed away last month.
"This team and this program understands that there is more to volleyball than the win-loss column," Whitewater volleyball coach Mary Kilar said. "We are supporting each other through the toughest of times, we are playing for causes and people who we hold dear to our hearts. Athletics brings people together, and this team understands the impact we have. They are a true team."
Ella Spear led the Whippets (20-6) with six digs. Cali Kopecky served five aces, adding six digs. Calli Grosinske produced 20 assists and Kindyl Kilar had 21 kills with an impressive .875 hitting percentage.
"Controlling the ball to stay in system is key to running a fast offense," Mary Kilar said. "I felt we ran the middle well tonight, with Jenna Pope and Aidyn Amundson getting some nice swings. CC Alexander also had a solid night on the right side and had some key blocks for us. Kindyl Kilar and Cali Kopecky had great nights on the outside, and both Calli Grosinske and Marina Linos set consistently for us.
"Caleigh Yang continued to be a force defensively in the libero position. Everyone got some playing time, and it was great to see Caroline Skindingsrude get some key serves and digs, and Cara Yang, our lone freshman, came in hot and played some great defense."
