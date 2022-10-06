EAST TROY -- Whitewater's volleyball team took care of its business, earning a 25-16, 25-15, 20-25, 25-17 victory over host East Troy on Thursday to cap Rock Valley play.
And by virtue of Brodhead's five-set home victory over McFarland, the Whippets are co-conference champions along with the Cardinals and Spartans.
For Whitewater, which improves to 19-6 overall and 8-1 in conference games, Kindyl Kilar contributed a double-double of 26 kills and 10 digs. Aidyn Amundson finished with three blocks, Caleigh Yang added 23 digs and three aces while Calli Grosinske put up 38 assists along with serving three aces. Cali Kopecky chipped in 13 digs.
"This team is so well deserving of this honor as conference champions," Whitewater volleyball coach Mary Kilar said. They have worked so hard, stayed consistent and have a true desire to get better every single day. To finish on the top of the RVC is an accomplishment and a goal we had, but we are not done yet.
"I think we are starting to really believe. We can battle with great teams, and we are finding success. Success comes in the grind. When we face adversity, when we have setbacks, but we keep grinding and believing, that is success.
"That is exactly what I love about this team this year. They believe in each other and even in the face of adversity, they still believe. We hope to use this mentality and momentum to take us deep in the playoff battle."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.