WHITEWATER—The Whitewater volleyball team beat Jefferson 25-17, 25-9, 25-4 in a Rock Valley game on Senior Night Tuesday.

The Whippets (16-6, 5-1 in conference) increased their lead in the first set with senior outside hitter Kindyl Kilar on the service line. Whitewater had another lengthy rally later in the opening set with senior middle blocker Cambell Alexander serving and kept momentum for the final two sets.

