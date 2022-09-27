WHITEWATER—The Whitewater volleyball team beat Jefferson 25-17, 25-9, 25-4 in a Rock Valley game on Senior Night Tuesday.
The Whippets (16-6, 5-1 in conference) increased their lead in the first set with senior outside hitter Kindyl Kilar on the service line. Whitewater had another lengthy rally later in the opening set with senior middle blocker Cambell Alexander serving and kept momentum for the final two sets.
Kilar led the Whippets with 14 kills and 10 aces. Sophomore setter Calli Grosinske registered 12 assists and senior libero Caleigh Yang totaled eight digs.
The Whippets honored their senior class of Sierrah Allen, Cristal Verduzco, Caroline Skindingsrude, Jenna Pope, CC Alexander, Kopecky, Yang, and Kilar pregame.
“I wanted to share how much this group has meant to me,” Whitewater volleyball coach Mary Kilar said. “Taking over as head coach came as a bit of surprise. But as I reflect on how the season has gone so far, that surprise has quickly turned into such a blessing.
“I’ve gotten to experience growing with this crew, helping them develop into awesome volleyball players, but most importantly, I have been able to watch in awe of what great humans they are. This senior class has led by example in the classroom, on the court, and in the community. They have shared their love of the game with each one of us in the gym.
“It’s been great being able to watch them grow as an assistant coach over the years, and it has been a true honor to become their head coach in their final season. I know beyond a shadow of a doubt, that each one of these young women will go on and do great things after they graduate from Whitewater High School. Seniors, we wish you the absolute best as you complete your final high school year, and we thank you for leaving this volleyball program better, because you have been part of it.”
Whitewater travels to face Evansville on Thursday, while Jefferson hosts Edgerton.
For Jefferson, Mackenzie Thom finished with four kills, Ashlyn Enke served two aces and Addison McMahon tallied nine digs.
