JANESVILLE — The Jefferson girls tennis team advanced its entire singles’ flights and two doubles teams to sectionals at a WIAA subsectional Monday morning at Janesville Parker High School
Jefferson’s Gracie Niebler at No. 1 singles did not have to play a single match to advance to sectionals as the No. 3-seeded Niebler automatically qualified, along with Whitewater’s Emilia Houwers.
Jefferson’s Laura Traver received a bye at No. 2 singles and then beat Whitewater’s Mariana Cano, 6-2, 6-0 to reach the sectional meet.
“So steady and everyone knows when the ball comes to her the ball is going to come back over the net,” Jefferson head coach Steve Rogers said.
“The only way you’re going to beat her is to hit a winner. Im so proud of her, what she’s accomplished so far.”
The Eagles’ Alex Medina came in as the No. 3 seed at No. 3 singles, but upset Whitewater’s Anisa Dauti — the No. 2 seed — at subsectionals Monday to advance to sectionals.
Medina — who trailed 5-4 in the first set — won 7-5, 6-3. Dauti beat Medina earlier in the season during a dual.
“It was a nice win for her,” Rogers said. “She played well and did a little strategy to pick up on a weakness and exploit it.”
At No. 4 singles, Jefferson’s top-seeded Alivia Dearborn beat Milton’s Romy Khoury, 6-0, 6-2 to advance to sectionals. Whitewater’s Crystal Chan also advanced with a 6-2, 6-0 victory over her Janesville Craig opponent.
In doubles’ action Jefferson’s Eden Dempsey and Meghan Magner advanced after a round-one bye at No. 1 doubles.
Also top-seeded in their flight (No. 2 doubles), the Eagles’ Emily Carlson and Lily Duddeck punched their tickets to sectionals with a 6-4, 6-2 victory over their Milton opponents.
Carlson and Duddeck jumped out a 5-0 lead in the first set and never looked back.
As the No. 1 seed, Brittney Mengel and Jordan Kolehouse were unable to qualify out of subsectionals after a 6-2, 6-4 loss to Janesville Craig’s No. 3 doubles team. Whitewater’s Jeanette Falcon and Vanesa Wence advanced to sectionals with a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Milton.
Jefferson and Whitewater will compete in a WIAA sectional Wednesday at Palmer Park in Janesville at 9 a.m.
