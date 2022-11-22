JVG_221117_UWW_PLAYOFFS01
UW-Whitewater head coach Kevin Bullis welcomes his players back to the sideline during their final regular season game at home against UW-Stevens Point on Saturday, Nov. 12. Bullis announced his retirement after 15 seasons with the Warhawks, including the last eight years as head coach, on Tuesday.

 Anthony Wahl

WHITEWATER -- University of Wisconsin-Whitewater head football coach Kevin Bullis has announced his retirement after fifteen seasons with the Warhawks including the last eight at the helm. Assistant head coach and defensive coordinator Jace Rindahl has been named the interim head coach.

“It has been an honor and pleasure coaching and teaching in the Warhawk football program and UW-Whitewater,” said Coach Bullis. “I will greatly miss the students and staff. Kathy and I have lived truly amazing coaching lives and it is time for us to live life.”

