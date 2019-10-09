WHITEWATER — Brady Endl faced with an early decision in his college career, and in the end the decision he made was the best not only for himself but for the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater baseball program.
After earning an NCAA Division I scholarship out of Jefferson High School to pitch at the University of Minnesota, Endl decided to transfer to the university just 15 miles from home. The result was one of the best four-year careers of anyone ever to don the purple and white.
Endl will be among eight members — three of them with Jefferson ties — and one team honored with induction into the Warhawk Athletic Hall of Fame on Saturday, Oct. 12.
“Growing up in Jefferson, which is a small town, and then going to a really large campus up in the Twin Cities was a bit of a culture shock; I’ll admit I was a little homesick in the process,” Endl said. “In the end, I guess it wasn’t the right fit for me.”
Prior to college, Endl was a three-sport star for the Jefferson Eagles where he still holds numerous records in baseball, football and basketball.
Endl starred for the Warhawks team from 2001-04 where he earned just about every conference, regional and national award there was. The culminating honor was being selected the American Baseball Coaches Association National Player of the Year in 2004.
A hard-throwing 6-foot-5 left-handed pitcher, Endl’s name is etched throughout the program and conference record books. He ranks first in school history in innings pitched (261 2/3) and strikeouts (251), and second in WIAC history in pitching wins (27).
And with credentials like that, even Endl himself felt he was at least worthy of a nomination.
“Honestly, I’m not surprised,” he admitted. “If you look at accomplishments individually and as a team, it warrants being inducted. With that being said, if you look at everyone that’s been inducted and what it requires to do that, it’s a tremendous honor; it does give you some time to pause and look back and reflect.”
Endl ranked among the top 10 in program history in home runs (40), walks (78) and runs batted in (138).
He is a member of the WIAC’s All-Time Baseball Team, which was recognized during the league’s Centennial Celebration in 2013, and the D3baseball.com 2000s All-Decade second team.
Endl also excelled in the classroom. He earned Academic All-American of the Year by the College Sports Information Directors of America, and finished his career as a two-year All-American and Academic All-American, while being named the WIAC Baseball Max Sparger Scholar-Athlete in 2004.
He graduated in 2004 with a degree in Finance with an emphasis in Financial Planning. Endl currently is a financial advisor for Thrivent Financial and lives in Milwaukee with his wife, Jaei, and son, Ellis.
During his four seasons the Warhawks won three WIAC championships and in 2004 qualified for the NCAA Division III World Series. Along with fellow inductee Ryan Callahan, Kevin Tomasiewicz and Greg Reinhard, Endl made up one of the most prolific pitching staffs ever assembled in NCAA Division III baseball.
“When I got the news back in March I did ask who else was going in and it was awesome to hear one of my former teammates on that list,” Endl said in reference to Callahan, currently the interim athletic director at UW-W. “That’s special knowing what we were able to accomplish together.”
All four pitchers went on to pitch professionally.
“It’s kind of unheard of, four pitchers on the same staff all going on to pitch at the professional level; even though we didn’t play at a DI program it’s still possible to be found at a Division III program, as Whitewater has proven,” Endl said.
The Atlanta Braves selected Endl in the 10th round (311th overall) of the June 2004 Amateur Baseball Draft. He played in the organization for three years, making it as high as Class AA, before an arm injury ended his promising career.
“Just having the opportunity to pursue a lifelong dream was an awesome experience,” said Endl. “I did well at the professional level and felt that I was moving in the right direction, but unfortunately a former injury came to a head and cut that journey short.”
“That was clearly a frustrating time for me both personally and professionally as a baseball player … as painful and galvanizing of a life moment that that was, I look back now, in a weird way, those are blessings that make you stronger for life.”
Endl played for two of the winningest coaches in Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference history, the late Jim Miller and current head coach John Vodenlich.
“I’m eternally grateful for Coach Mills and Coach Vo for welcoming me to the campus with open arms and giving me an opportunity to fit in with the team and play from Day 1,” he said. “What they were trying to do was instill accountability at the individual level, and I think what ended up happening the team held each other accountable; that was their greatest ability as coaches and a coaching staff.”
