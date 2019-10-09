When Lance Leipold was named head football coach at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater in 2007, not even he could have predicted the success the program would have during the eight seasons at his alma mater.
The Jefferson native led the Warhawks to six national championships from 2007-14. In that span the former UW-W quarterback compiled an unheard of record of 109-6 — as many losses as national titles — putting the program on the college football map.
“The results we were able to have during my time as head coach I think is more rewarding, especially with the amount of success during the period of eight years of what we were able to do,” said Leipold. “Hopefully it impacted the university.”
A six-time American Football Coaches Association and D3football.com National Coach of the Year, Leipold left UW-Whitewater with the highest winning percentage (.948) among active NCAA coaches at any level, and became the fastest head coach in NCAA history at any level to reach 100 career wins (106 games).
The four-time Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Coach of the Year helped UW-Whitewater claim seven conference titles and several individual accolades, including 66 All-America honors, 132 All-WIAC accolades, six WIAC Player of the Year awards and six National Player of the Year honors.
Prior to Leipold’s hiring Whitewater had played in the NCAA Division III national championship game, the Amos Alonzo Stagg Bowl, in 2005 and 2006 losing to perennial powerhouse Mount Union (Ohio) under Bob Berezowitz, Leipold’s former head coach.
“When Bob said (in 2004) he was only going to go two more years my hope initially was to be involved with the job, hopefully getting to that level someday,” said Leipold, who at the time was offensive coordinator at now defunct Nebraska-Omaha. “After consecutive Stagg Bowl appearances it wasn’t about just getting back, it was about winning conference and national championships.”
Leipold began his coaching career as a grad assistant at UW-W in 1987 and 1988. After serving as an assistant at Doane College (Neb.) in 1989, he returned to Whitewater and helped guide the Warhawks to the NCAA III playoffs in 1990.
From 1991-93, Leipold was part of Barry Alvarez’s staff at UW-Madison again serving as a grad assistant and in ‘93 was part of the first-ever Rose Bowl win in program history.
Over the next 12 seasons Leipold was an assistant coach at both Nebraska-Omaha and the University of Nebraska.
Leipold also worked tirelessly off the field to extend UW-Whitewater’s profile, appearing regularly on regionally- and nationally-syndicated sports broadcasts, communicating frequently with local, regional and national media, and forging a partnership with ESPN Milwaukee.
“The Kachel Fieldhouse and the Berezowitz Student Athletic Complex had been built, but there were still some things that could be done. Paul Plinske was a big part of that,” Leipold said, in reference to the former athletic director. “We tried to make things better; I really give a lot of credit to Paul and of course our boosters; I really enjoyed my working relationship with him and grateful that he gave me the opportunity.”
Leipold already is a member of the Warhawk Hall of Fame, having been inducted in 2003 as a former quarterback.
“As a player it’s more of an individual accomplishment even though you were part of a team,” Leipold added.
Leipold currently is the head football coach at the University at Buffalo. When he left Whitewater several coaches followed him including Brian Borland, Andy Kotelnicki and Alan Hensell, while former Warhawk coaches Jim Zebrowski and Chris Simpson returned to Leipold’s staff.
“I remember, at a recent coaches convention, some of the smaller school coaches commended us for taking all the guys that we could. That was fulfilling. Sometimes in this profession you get opportunities, but your assistants don’t always follow,” Leipold said.
Leipold is in his fifth season at Buffalo and has a record of 25-31. He led the Bulls to a single-season record 10 victories in 2018 that included an appearance in the Mid-American Conference (MAC) championship game.
Leipold will be inducted with two other JHS graduates. Former UW-W baseball player Brady Endl and Jim Kuehn, a longtime member of the football chain-gang who is this year’s Distinguished Service Award recipient.
