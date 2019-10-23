Freshman outside hitter Chloe Buescher recorded 14 kills, and sophomore Erin McNeil added 12 as the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater women’s volleyball team pulled off a 15-25, 25-22, 25-21, 22-25, 18-16 victory over UW-River Falls on Friday.
The seventh-ranked Warhawks had six match points turned away in the final set before finally closing out the Falcons.
Buescher, a former Milton athlete, also posted 17 digs. Freshman libero Morgan Jensen was another of the five UW-W players to reach double figures in digs with a team-high 29.
Ashton Doll (11) and Rachel Butterfield (10) also had double-digit digs.
The Warhawks had an easier time dispatching Concordia (Wis.) last Wednesday, 25-10, 19-25, 25-16, 25-20. Buescher again led UW-W with 14 kills and 12 blocks.
Jensen and Hailey Mackenthun each had four aces. Jensen had a team-high 24 digs, and Mackenthun chipped in 17 digs.
The Warhawks faced UW-Oshkosh on Wednesday night in a battle of the top two teams in the WIAC. They will travel to Atlanta on Friday and Saturday for the Emory Invitational, including a match with the third-ranked hosts on Saturday at 3 p.m.
Cross country
Junior David Fassbender placed third out of 409 runners, beating his personal record by more than 30 seconds, as the Warhawk men’s cross country team placed 12th at the Connecticut College Invitational on Saturday.
Fassbender’s time of 24 minutes, 17.5 seconds was one tenth of a second behind second place and 21.5 seconds behind the winner.
UW-W finished 12th with 346 points at the 28-team invitational with junior Kyle Neuroth (25:22.0) finishing 30th and Justin Krause (26:00.0) taking 87th place.
The women’s team, which placed 22nd out of 29 teams with 639 points as junior Jessica Braun posted the top time of 23:25.8, which put her 109th out of 365 runners. Fellow junior Sydney Prestifilippo (23:38.2) finished just 13 seconds behind her teammate for 122nd place.
The men’s race had eight nationally-ranked teams, while the women’s race had 10.
The Warhawks will travel to the UW-Oshkosh Open on Friday at Lake Breeze Golf Club in Winneconne.
Men’s soccer
Wheaton College held UW-Whitewater to just two shots in the first half as Ryan Melgar scored unassisted in the 39th minute as the Thunder earned a 1-0 home victory on Saturday.
Henry Raymonds finished with two shots on target to lead the Warhawks’ offensive attack.
Wheaton earned nine corner kicks to the Warhawks’ four and outshot UW-W, 13-6.
Jake King made five saves defensively for UW-Whitewater.
The Warhawks traveled to Chicago to face 23rd-ranked North Park. They will then host Senior Night on Friday at 7 p.m. against Wartburg.
Women’s soccer
Savannah Curtis scored the equalizer, and Anna Brodjian tallied the go-ahead goal as the Warhawks earned a 2-1 road victory over UW-Stevens Point on Saturday.
The game got off to a fast start as the Pointers’ Lauren Johnson got on the board in the 11th minute.
Curtis was assisted by Ellie Wahlberg in the 13th minute to knot the game at 1. Brodjian followed in the 32rd minute to give UW-Whitewater an advantage it would not give up for the remainder of the contest.
Senior goalkeeper Sara Klimisch made three saves.
UW-W hosted UW-Platteville on Wednesday night before traveling to take on UW-Stout on Saturday at 10 a.m.
The Warhawks’ final home game of the regular season will be next Wednesday at 6 p.m. It was a rescheduled game against UW-Eau Claire from Oct. 5.
Swim and dive
Junior Olivia Theobald took second in the 500-yard freestyle in a time of 5:20.8, the best finish of any Warhawk at Saturday’s All-Wisconsin Invitational in Brown Deer.
Theobald also had a fourth-place finish in the 200 free (1:59.34) and helped the 400-yard freestyle relay to the wall fourth in 3:43.35.
The men’s team got fifth-place finishes from each the 200 medley (1:38.72) and 400 free (3:16.21) relays. Individually, Tyler Chatterton had a seventh-place finish in the 200 individual medley (2:01.89) and an eighth-place finish in the 100 breaststroke (1:00.62).
UW-Whitewater will host UW-Oshkosh for a WIAC meet on Nov. 9 at 1 p.m.
