LA CROSSE — Milton graduate Chloe Buescher recorded 20 kills as the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater women’s volleyball team held off UW-La Crosse last Wednesday in a five-set victory.
The No. 10 Warhawks won the opening two sets before falling to the Eagles in each of the next two. They then came out in front in the fifth set for a 25-22, 26-19, 15-25, 18-25, 15-11 win.
Sophomore outside hitter Emma Aske posted 10 kills and 11 digs, while sophomore middle Morgan Wardall had nine kills and a .467 hitting percentage.
UW-W competed at the Elmhurst triangular on Saturday and posted a 2-0 record as it earned a 25-21, 25-22, 25-19 sweep of Dominican (Ill.) and a 20-25, 25-15, 25-22, 25-17 victory over the host Bluejays.
Against Elmhurst, Aske led the Warhawks with 17 kills, and middle Ashton Doll posted a team-high four blocks. Maggie Streckert dished out 25 assists, and KellyAnn Sotiros added 22 assists of her own.
The straight-set victory over Dominican was made possible by Gilliam Jones’ 11 kills and Sarah Lychock’s 21 digs.
Erin McNeil had 12 kills, and Buescher added 10 for the Warhawks in a 25-18, 17-15, 25-23, 25-18 road victory over Edgewood College on Tuesday.
In the tight third set, UW-W won five of the final six points to turn a 22-20 deficit into a victory to take control of the match. Sotiros had 21 assists, and Morgan Jensen finished with 25 digs.
UW-Whitewater travels to UW-Stout for a WIAC match on Friday at 7 p.m. It then hosts Platteville on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Women’s soccer
The Warhawks picked up two one-goal victories over the past week to move their winning streak to three games, starting with a 2-1 advantage on the road over Luther College last Wednesday.
Elli Wahlberg scored in the 88th minute to give UW-Whitewater the victory over Luther College. Anna Brodjian handed the Warhawks a 1-0 lead in the 62nd minute. Luther College’s Lizzy De Prenger answered just six minutes later.
Savannah Curtis, a Lodi graduate, scored in the 71st minute to provide all the offense in a 1-0 shutout victory over Concordia College on Sunday. Goalkeeper Sara Klimisch made four saves to preserve the shutout.
Carli Nehls and Wahlberg each scored as the Warhawks knocked down Knox College, 2-1, on the road Tuesday in Illinois. Wahlberg’s goal gave UW-W a two-goal advantage before the hosts finally got on the board.
The Warhawks host UW-Eau Claire on Saturday at 4 p.m. before going on the road to UW-Oshkosh on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Men’s soccer
The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater’s unbeaten streak ended at 17 games as it suffered a 3-2 road loss to No. 8 Luther College in Decorah, Iowa last Wednesday.
Luther’s Colin Hughes and Tim Maynard scored twice in under two minutes early in the second half to give the Vikings a 3-1 advantage. Jalen Holley scored on a header from a free kick in the 82nd minute, and Trevor Johnson put a shot on target in the closing seconds, but UW-W fell for the first time this season.
The Warhawks then earned an overtime victory Saturday, 1-0, over UW-Platteville to retain the Shaymus Guinn Cup.
Garrett Morgando scored on a free kick in the second overtime period for the lone goal of the game.
Goalkeeper Jake King set a career high with six saves.
The game Tuesday night at home against Augustana (Ill.) was canceled due to the weather.
The Warhawks traveled to Michigan to face Finlandia University on Sunday at 1 p.m. before a road game at St. Norbert College on Wednesday.
Men’s tennis
Senior Zach Wood and sophomore Alex Gray lost to fifth-seeded Lutheran, 8-5, in the semifinal of the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Midwest Regional at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, Minnesota.
No. 1 singles player Danila Borovykh lost to top-seeded Leo Vithoontien (Carleton), 6-2, 6-4, in the round of 16 on Saturday, while Gray, who entered the tournament as the fifth seed in the No. 2 bracket, lost in the round of 16 to No. 9 Indraneel Raut (Gustavus Adolphus), 6-2, 6-0.
Ryan Mitchell was the only other Warhawk to reach the round of 16 as he dropped a 6-1, 6-3 match to No. 4 Nick Aney.
The three-day tournament ended UW-Whitewater’s fall season.
Women’s tennis
The Warhawks earned a clean 9-0 road sweep of UW-Stevens Point on Tuesday to claim their fifth conference victory of the season.
No singles player lost more than a game during their two-set victories, while the doubles competition was nearly as clean.
The closest match of the day was played at No. 3 doubles where Madalyn Bigelow and Bryce Bigelow secured an 8-3 victory.
UW-W will host the Warhawk Fall Invitational on Friday and Saturday at Wangerin Courts.
Men’s basketball
The UW-Whitewater men’s basketball team will host a shooting and footwork clinic for boys in grades 4-12 on Sunday, Nov. 3 from 1-4 p.m. at the Williams Center. Registration, which costs $35, begins at 12:30 p.m. on the day of the camp.
Coach Pat Miller will instruct the camp, along with the men’s basketball staff and assisted by student-athletes. Players then will be available after the camp for a meet-and-greet to answer questions and sign autographs.
Campers who register before Oct. 25 will receive a free T-shirt.
For more information, contact Jarod Wichser at WichserJJ08@uww.edu or by phone at (262) 472-1599.
——
This report was compiled by former Daily Union sports editor Chris Caporale on a freelance basis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.