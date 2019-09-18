WHITEWATER — Four games, four victories for the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater men’s soccer team this week.
The Warhawks poured in six goals, including four in the opening 25 minutes in a 6-0 home victory over Olivet on Sunday.
It was the program’s 14th straight victory dating back to last year and eighth so far this season. The Warhawks played 270 minutes of scoreless soccer over three consecutive games from Friday through Sunday.
Hozai Ceballos had two goals and an assist against the Comets on Sunday.
Junior Brad Ludwig scored the lone goal, and goalkeeper Jake King stopped two shots in Saturday’s 1-0 road victory over Rockford.
Ceballos scored in the 79th minute as Whitewater secured a 1-0 victory over Edgewood on the road Friday. Jake made three saves in the contest.
Ceballos started his busy week last Wednesday with two second-half goals in a three-minute stretch to provide enough cushion in a 3-2 road victory over Marian University. Steven Wright scored an early equalizer less than 40 seconds after Marian’s Brandon Mancini had given the hosts a lead.
UW-Whitewater tried to continue its unbeaten run Wednesday night when it traveled to Decatur, Illinois to face Millikin. The Warhawks then will play two games this weekend followed by a doubleheader at Luther College on Sept. 25.
Women’s golf
Only three tournaments into the season, the Warhawks already have two championships.
The Warhawks shot a school-record 607, besting last week’s record, to win by two strokes at the Illinois Wesleylan Fall Invitational at Ironwood Golf Course on Saturday and Sunday.
Ashton Sinak tied for first place in the 91-person field with a 147, which also matched a program record for two-day score.
Senior Ashley Hofmeister (150) placed fifth, and CheyAnn Knudsen, a Milton graduate, placed seventh with a 154.
The Warhawks will host the UW-Whitewater Fall Classic on Friday and Saturday at Janesville’s Riverside Golf Course.
Women’s tennis
The Warhawks won their 100th straight WIAC match on Saturday with an 8-1 victory over UW-La Crosse at La Crosse Central High School. UW-Whitewater’s last conference loss came on Oct. 7, 2006.
The Warhawks won all three doubles points, and Olivia Kraft, Ilsie Ha and Courtney Day earned easy victories in the singles competition.
On Friday, UW-Whitewater secured a clean 9-0 road sweep of UW-Eau Claire. The closest match of the day came at No. 5 singles where senior Madeline Slicker earned a 6-4, 6-2 victory.
The Warhawks will be competing at the ITA Midwest Regional Championships at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, Minnesota on Friday through Monday.
Women’s volleyball
Freshman outside hitter Chloe Buescher was named to the All-Tournament team at the Wittenberg Fall Classic this weekend as the 15th-ranked Warhawks posted a 2-1 record.
UW-Whitewater earned back-to-back victories on Saturday, a four-set win over Ohio Northern (25-18, 25-12, 20-25, 25-14) and then a five-setter over Heidelberg (25-16, 25-17, 17-25, 15-25, 15-6). The loss came on Friday in straight sets against Wittenberg, 25-22, 25-16, 25-22.
Buescher had 16 kills against Ohio Northern and finished the three matches with 35 kills, while middle Ashton Doll recorded 19.
Maggie Streckert posted 48 assists over the three matches.
UW-Whitewater hosted Eau Claire on Wednesday night. It then travels to UW-La Crosse for another WIAC match next Wednesday.
Women’s soccer
Alex Wendt recorded a hat trick, and teammate Jenna McCarroll added a late goal as host DePauw defeated the Warhawks, 4-0, at the “W’ Challenge on Sunday.
UW-Whitewater went 0-2 at the tournament, which included a 2-0 loss to Rhodes College on Saturday. Rhodes College is 5-0 on the season.
In the Saturday contest, the Warhawks put five shots on goal in the first four minutes of the second half but were turned away each time.
Carly Cone and Alli Cundiff each scored for the Lynx. Nina Yonan stopped four shots.
Goalkeeper Sara Klimisch made two saves on Sunday.
The Warhawks faced Carthage College at home on Wednesday at 7 p.m. before travelling to Decatur, Illinois to face Millikin at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Cross country
The men’s and women’s cross country teams each won the Tom Hoffman Invitational hosted by the Warhawks on Saturday.
Junior Jessica Braun won the women’s race in a time of 24 minutes, 17.8 seconds, while fellow junior Sydney Prestifilippo took third in 24:44.2.
The 35 teams points tied with Edgewood, which had its top runners finish second, fourth, fifth, ninth and 15th.
In the men’s race, junior David Fassbender (26:03) and junior Kyle Neuroth (26:49) went 1-2 at the seven-team race. UW-Whitewater dominated the competition with 21 points, while UW-Platteville finished second with 73.
Both teams will head to Winneconne for the UW-Oshkosh Titan Fall Classic on Friday at 5 p.m.
Former Daily Union sports editor Chris Caporale compiled this report as a freelance correspondent.
