WAVERLY, Iowa — The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater women’s golf team set program records for 18- and 36-hole team scoring on Sunday at the Wartburg Fall Invitational at Prairie Links Golf Course.
The Warhawks shot a 303 during the second round of the two-day tournament, which broke the record 304 set in 2017. The weekend score of 612 bested the 36-hole record by eight strokes but was only good for fifth place overall at the 17-team tournament.
Senior Ashley Hofmeister tied for 12th with a 151, and CheyAnn Knudsen tied her own school record with a 73 on Sunday to finish with a 154 for 22nd place overall.
UW-Whitewater trailed St. Catherine University (602), Carleton College (608), University of St. Thomas (610) and Bethel University (611).
The Warhawks will travel to Normal, Illinois this weekend for the two-day Illinois Wesleyan Fall Classic at Ironwood Golf Course.
Men’s soccer
Jackson Ranck scored three goals within six minutes, including his third directly off a corner kick to lead the Warhawks past host Lawrence University on Monday.
Jalen Holley added two first-half goals, and an assist on Ranck’s goal in the 70th minute.
Jake King stopped four saves in 75 minutes of action.
UW-Whitewater got a goal from Andres Villarreal in the 82nd minute to break a 1-1 tie and earn a victory over Illinois Tech on Saturday in Chicago.
Hozai Ceballos scored for the Warhawks in the 11th minute, but the Scarlet Hawks knotted the game in the 26th minute on a shot from Michael Kaxzowka.
King made five saves on six shots on goal.
The Warhawks traveled to Marian University on Wednesday for a game at 7 p.m. They returned to action at Madison Edgewood on Friday to start a stretch of three games in three days.
Women’s volleyball
Milton graduate Chloe Buescher was the lone representative from the Warhawks to earn All-Tournament honors at the Augsburg Invitational last weekend in which the team posted a 2-2- record.
UW-Whitewater earned a straight-set victory over George Fox, Oregon (25-22, 25-17, 25-21) and a four-set win against UMass Boston (25-14, 25-16, 23-25, 25-16). The losses came in five sets against host Augsburg on Friday (25-22, 23-25, 23-25, 25-19, 15-8) and in four sets to St. Thomas, Minnesota (25-21, 23-25, 26-24, 25-14).
Former Fort Atkinson High School athlete Grace Mans finished with a team-high 17 assists and four digs in the victory over UMass Boston on Saturday. Buescher and fellow Milton graduate Rachel Butterfield tied for the team lead on Friday with a combined 21 kills apiece. Buescher then added 25 kills and 23 digs in the two matches Saturday.
In a non-conference meeting last Wednesday, UW-Whitewater downed Carthage College, 25-23, 23-25, 25-11, 25-14.
Butterfield led the Warhawks with 17 kills, Kellyann Sotiros added 29 assists and Morgan Jensen, a Sun Prairie graduate, led the team with 20 digs.
UW-Whitewater will travel to Ohio for the Wittenberg Fall Classic on Friday and Saturday. The team’s first match will be on Friday at 6 p.m.
Women’s tennis
The Warhawks completed two sweeps on Sunday at their home Wangerin Courts in 9-0 victories over UW-River Falls and Illinois Tech.
No. 2 singles Sabrina Palavra, No. 5 Bryce Bigelow and No. 6 Moll Rueth each won 6-0, 6-0 against their Falcon counterparts. Paige Nierman earned a 6-3, 6-1 victory over River Falls’ Olivia Watzke at No. 1 singles.
Later in the day, No. 2 singles player Olivia Kraft was the only player to get challenged in her 7-5, 6-3 victory. The remaining Warhawks did not lose more than two games in their respective matches.
UW-Whitewater will travel to Eau Claire for another WIAC match on Friday at 6:45 p.m.
Women’s soccer
The Warhawks played to a 0-0 draw against North Central (Ill.) on Saturday as they celebrated their four seniors at Fiskum Field.
It was the first shutout of the season for UW-Whitewater. The Warhawks outshot North Central, 17-11, but the Cardinals put seven shots on target compared to the hosts’ six.
Sara Klimisch, Nina Yonan, Elli Wahlberg and Emily Mouille were recognized following the game.
Earlier in the week, UW-Whitewater knocked off MSOE, 4-1, behind two early goals from Anna Brodjian. Brodjian scored in the fifth and sixth minutes as the Warhawks built a four-goal advantage before conceding a goal to MSOE.
UW-Whitewater will travel to Greencastle, Indiana for the “W” Challenge hosted by DePauw on Saturday and Sunday. It will play three games over the two days with the first coming at 12:30 p.m.
Men’s tennis
The Warhawks posted two top-three finish on Saturday during the singles portion of the two-day Warhawk Fall Invitational at Wangerin Courts.
The six-team tournament included five scholarship programs in Cardinal Stritch, Ferris State (Mich.), Grand Valley State (Mich.), Roosevelt (Ill.) and St. Francis (Ill.).
Sophomore Brendan Pietila placed second at No. 4 singles, and freshman Danila Borovykh was third at No. 5 singles.
The Friday portion of the event was a doubles competition in which UW-Whitewater had junior Robert Rider and freshman Cole Lindwall post a 3-0 record to win the No. 3 doubles draw. Sophomores Noah Guillermo and Ryan Mitchell took second at No. 2 doubles.
The Warhawks get back on the court from Sept. 27-30 at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Midwest Regional Championships in St. Peter, Minn.
Athletes of the Week
Junior defensive back Mark McGrath was named a WIAC Kwik Trip Athlete of the Week for his performance in Saturday’s 42-7 home victory over Dubuque. McGrath tied for a team high with five tackles, added two interceptions, a fumble recovery and a blocked kick.
Sara Klimisch was the other Athlete of the Week after earning the women’s soccer team’s first shutout of the season and 15th of her career. She made seven saves in 110 minutes in a 0-0 draw against North Central.
——
This report was compiled by former Daily Union sports editor Chris Caporale, who serves as an occasional freelancer for Adams Publishing Group.
