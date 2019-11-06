Garrett Morgando scored the decisive goal to give the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater men’s soccer team a shootout victory over California-Santa Cruz to win the American Collegiate Athletic Association championship on Sunday.
The Warhawks had played to a 2-2 tie in regulation and gone scoreless in both overtime periods. With UW-W leading 3-2 through four penalty kicks, Morgando sent a shot past the diving goalkeeper to take the first-ever ACAA championship.
Mariano Carini scored in the 26th minute, and Steven Wright scored in the 54th minute for UW-W. The Warhawks gave up the equalizing goal in the 69th minute to Lucas Donoso.
On Saturday, UW-W earned a 7-2 victory over Finlandia (Mich.) in the semifinal. The dominant effort was capped with four goals in a nine-minute stretch of the second half.
Whitewater (15-4-2) will await the NCAA selection show on Monday at 12:30 p.m. to find out it earned a bid into the tournament.
Women’s basketball
Sophomore guard Veronica Kieres led UW-W with nine points, six rebounds and two steals in a 67-34 exhibition loss to University of Wisconsin last Wednesday in front of an announced crowd of 3,305.
Becky Raeder added seven points and three rebounds for the Warhawks, who held the Badgers to 40 percent shooting from the floor.
The Warhawks open their season on the road Wednesday at Calvin (Mich.) for a 5 p.m. tip.
Women’s soccer
The Warhawks suffered a 2-1 loss to UW-Eau Claire last Wednesday, putting an end to their 11-game unbeaten streak.
The Blugolds got goals in the 30th and 53rd minutes before Anna Brodjian made a penalty kick in the 67th minute for UW-W.
Sara Klimisch made four saves in goal.
UW-W bounced back to clinch a WIAC title on Saturday with a 5-0 road victory over River Falls.
Anna Boyd got the Warhawks on the board in the seventh minute, and Brodjian added another tally in the 15th. UW-W dominated the entire game with 16 shots to the Falcons’ eight.
Brodjian finished her hat trick with goals in the 59th and 78th minutes.
Top-seeded UW-W will host River Falls in the semifinal of the WIAC Tournament on Thursday at 6 p.m.
Women’s volleyball
The No. 23-ranked Warhawks dropped a five-set thriller to UW-Stevens Point 30-28, 23-25, 23-25, 27-25, 15-12 at home Friday night.
Milton graduate Chloe Buescher led UW-W with 23 kills, and Erin McNeil added 14 kills and four blocks.
Freshman libero Morgan Jensen had 34 digs, and Paige Manssen posted 32 assists and 14 digs.
UW-W then traveled to Carthage College on Saturday to take on Aurora (Ill.) and lost in straight sets, 25-19, 26-24, 25-17.
Buescher had 11 kills in the loss, and senior Ashton Doll finished with six kills and four blocks.
The top-seeded Warhawks will host No. 5 River Falls on Thursday night at 7 p.m. in the semifinal of the WIAC tournament.
Cross Country
Junior David Fassbender earned his second consecutive first-team all-WIAC honors by finishing fourth out of 90 runners at Saturday’s WIAC Championships at Cole Acres Golf Course in Cuba City.
Fassbender’s time of 26 minutes, 23.5 seconds helped the Warhawk men to a fifth-place finish with 110 points. The women placed sixth with 150 points.
Juniors Justin Krause and Kyle Neuroth placed 18th and 19th, respectively, to earn honorable mention all-conference recognition.
Junior Jessie Braun secured honorable mention all-conference honors for the girls team with her 18th-place finish in a time of 24:32.9. She became the program’s first all-conference girls runner since 2014.
Eau Claire (27) and La Crosse (33) finished as the top two teams in the women’s race. The Warhawks also trailed Oshkosh, Stevens Point and Stout.
The men’s team finished behind La Crosse (28), Stout (89), Eau Claire (92) and Oshkosh (107).
UW-W will compete in the NCAA Midwest Regional on Saturday at Lake Breeze Golf Course in Winneconne. The men’s race starts at 11 a.m., and the women’s race follows at 12 p.m.
