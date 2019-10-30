The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater women’s soccer team extended its unbeaten streak to 10 games with a 2-0 home victory over UW-Platteville last Wednesday, giving head coach Ryan Quamme his 127th victory.
Quamme had been tied with Greg Henschel (2000-2011) and now sits sixth among coaches in conference history.
The Warhawks got two goals from Anna Brodjian, one in the 19th minute and another in the 51st, while allowing just two shots on goal.
The success continued on Saturday when UW-W secured a 4-0 road victory over UW-Stout.
Anna Boyd scored twice and put six shots on target, while Anna Brodjian and Elli Wahlberg added to the onslaught.
The Warhawks outshot the Blue Devils 34-4, had more shots on goal 17-3, and attempted more corner kicks 17-3.
Nina Yonan stopped all three shots on goal to earn the shutout.
UW-W played host to UW-Eau Claire on Wednesday night. It was back in action on Saturday on the road against UW-River Falls.
Women’s tennis
The Warhawks earned their 13th consecutive conference title after competing at the WIAC Championship on Saturday and Sunday at Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison.
UW-W had a perfect 7-0 record in dual meets, and the 54 team points at the weekend tournament barely beat out UW-Eau Claire.
Top performers for the Warhawks included Jessica Minkov winning the No. 4 singles draw, Madeline Slicker winning a title at No. 5 singles, Elsie Ha taking the No. 6 singles championship, Molly Rueth and Megan Setter going 2-0 at No. 2 doubles and Olivia Kraft and Courtney Day winning at No.3 doubles.
No. 1 singles player Paige Nierman placed third, and No. 3 singles Sabrina Palavra finished second.
The tournament concluded the fall season. The Warhawks’ next competition is March 7 against UW-Milwaukee in Lake Geneva.
Women’s volleyball
Rachel Butterfield tallied 14 kills and six blocks as the Warhawks earned a 17-25, 22-25, 25-21, 25-22, 15-8 road victory over UW-Oshkosh last Wednesday to clinch the programs 17th WIAC title.
Freshman outside Chloe Buescher, a Milton graduate, added 12 kills, seven blocks and five digs. KellyAnn Sotiros chipped in 24 assists and 15 digs, and freshman Morgan Jensen posted 28 digs and nine assists.
The Warhawks then traveled to Atlanta for the Emory Invitational on Friday and Saturday where they finished with an 0-3 record.
On Friday, UW-W fell to St. Mary’s (Ind.) 30-28, 25-20, 24-26, 25-20. Erin McNeil had 16 kills in the match, and Ashton Doll finished with 10 kills and three blocks.
The Warhawks fell to No. 24 Susquehanna in straight sets (25-16, 25-15, 25-23) and No. 3 host Emory (25-15, 25-22, 11-25, 25-22) on Saturday.
The Warhawks, who entered the week as the No. 7 team in the country, fell to No. 16 with a 21-6 record. UW-W closes its conference season on Friday at home against UW-Stevens Point at 7 p.m.
Women’s bowling
The 10th-ranked Warhawks placed sixth at the three-day McKendree Bearcat Open in Fairview Heights, Illinois.
UW-W finished with a 6-6 record at the 18-team tournament and a total pinfall of 12,655 or 183.4 pins per game on average.
UW-W will host the Warhawk Open on Nov. 8-10 at Bowl-A-Vard Lanes in Madison.
Men’s soccer
The Warhawks gave up two first-half goals in a 2-1 road loss to No. 18 North Park (Ill.) last Wednesday.
North Park got scores from Runar Berg-Domaas and Patrick Knap in the 32nd and 39th minutes, respectively.
Andres Villarreal put the Warhawks on the board in the 74th minute with an assist from Brian Zimdars.
Jake King made nine saves for UW-W, which was outshot 21-4 and put nine fewer shots on goal (11-2).
Coach Tony Guinn picked up his 100th victory as the Warhawks had a 2-0 home victory over Wartburg on Friday night.
Hozai Ceballos scored in the ninth minute, and Mariano Carini added another in the 25th as UW-W cruised through the game. King made another nine saves to maintain the shutout.
On Tuesday night, Henry Raymonds scored in the 87th minute, and Ceballos added the game-winner in the 90th as the Warhawks earned a 4-3 road victory over Loras to maintain the Hawk Cup.
Trevor Johnson put UW-W up 2-1 early in the second half before the Duhawks got back-to-back goals to take the lead. The furious comeback moved the Warhawks to 14-4-1 on the season.
UW-W will take on Finlandia (Mich.) in the semifinal of the ACAA Championships in Hudson, New Hampshire on Saturday. A victory would let the Warhawks play for a title on Sunday.
Cross country
The UW-W men’s cross country team won the UW-Oshkosh Invitational, and the women placed third while competing on their home course Friday.
The race was moved to Whitewater due to conditions at Lake Breeze Golf Course in Winneconne were unsuitable for running.
The men’s team was led by Andrew Lohse (27:49.6), Mathias Otten (27:54.1) and Seth Zimdars (27:54.6) placing 3-4-5 in the 54-runner field. The Warhawks finished with 45 points, which edged out Stevens Point (53) and UW-Oshkosh (63).
The women, with 54 points, trailed Oshkosh (30) and Stevens Point (41). The Warhawks were paced by Kennedy Hauser in 26 minutes, 25.8 seconds, which was good for seventh place. Jenny Kinjerski (27:22.3), Sarah Daley (27:22.6) and Gabrielle Martin (27:24.0) finished in 10th, 11th and 12th, respectively.
The WIAC Championships will be held Saturday at Cole Acres Golf Club in Cuba City.
——
Report compiled by former Daily Union sports editor Chris Caporale.
