The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater women’s volleyball team went a perfect 3-0 to finish in first at the UW-Whitewater Invitational last weekend with victories over MSOE, Lakeland University and Carleton (Minn.).
The Warhawks did not lose a set at the tournament as sophomore outside hitter Emma Aske and sophomore middle hitter Morgan Wardall were named to the all-tournament team.
Aske finished with 25 kills over the three matches, and Wardall added 22. UW-Whitewater dominated at the net by holding MSOE to a negative hitting percentage, meaning it had more hitting errors than kills. Against Lakeland and Carleton, the Warhawks had at least 20 more kills in the match.
The Warhawks played Carthage College Wednesday night at Russell Arena.
UW-Whitewater will travel to Minneapolis, Minn. for the Augsburg Invitational on Friday and Saturday. The Warhawks are set to play four matches over two days.
Women’s soccer
Saint Benedict junior Megan Thompson scored just over a minute into overtime for her hat trick and to give the Bennies a 3-2 home victory over UW-Whitewater on Friday night.
Thompson scored in the 14th and 72th minutes, but UW-Whitewater got goals from Anna Boyd in the 57th minute and Elli Wahlberg put a shot into the net just 32 seconds after Thompson’s second goal.
Warhawk goalkeeper Sara Klimisch made nine saves in net.
UW-Whitewater sophomore Savannah Curtis scored twice Saturday in a 4-1 road victory over St. Scholastica. Elizabeth Klein added her first collegiate goal, and Boyd added another as the Warhawks took control of the game.
UW-Whitewater hosted MSOE Wednesday night.
The Warhawks host North Central College on Saturday at 5 p.m.
Women’s golf
Kelly Storti tied for individual medalist honors with a two-round total of 152 strokes to help the Warhawks win the two-day Carthage Battle on the Border at Bristol Oaks Golf Club in Bristol.
Storti shot two consecutive rounds of 76 on Friday and Saturday to top the 92-player field.
Sophomore Ashton Sinak placed third with a 155, and Milton graduate CheyAnn Knudsen finished fourth with a 157.
The Warhawks’ team score of 624 bested host Carthage (633) and Illinois Wesleyan (648) in the 13-team field.
UW-Whitewater will travel to Waverly, Iowa for the Wartburg Invitational on Friday and Saturday.
Women’s tennis
UW-Whitewater recorded 48 total points and won four of the six brackets to finish in first place at the 48th annual Warhawk Invitational on Friday at Saturday.
Sophomore Jessica Minkov won the No. 2 singles title without dropping a set, including a 6-4, 6-2 victory in the title match over Grinnell’s Sophia Delosreyes. Senior Madeline Slicker needed a third-set tiebreaker to win the No. 3 singles bracket.
Sabrina Palavra and Olivia Kraft dropped eight total games in winning the championship at No. 2 doubles, and Bryce Bigelow and Madalyn Bigelow earned the No. 3 doubles title.
The Warhawks also defeated UW-Oshkosh in the season opener, 9-0, at home on Friday.
UW-Whitewater will be back at Wangerin Courts on Sunday for a WIAC match against UW-River Falls at 9 a.m. and a non-conference match against Illinois Tech at 1 p.m.
Men’s soccer
The Warhawks earned two shutout victories earlier this week, which included a 4-0 win over Westminster (Mo.) on Sunday and a 3-0 victory against Alma College on Monday.
Joey Pumo scored twice in the first 18 minutes of the game Sunday, and Brad Ludwig added two goals within 90 seconds in the second half to build the four-goal advantage.
Jake King made five saves in the victory.
On Monday, Kevin Mesich, Ludwig and Jackson Ranck all scored in the first half for the Warhawks. UW-Whitewater outshot Alma 18-5, which included a 12-3 advantage in shots on goal.
King made all three saves for the Warhawks.
UW-Whitewater will travel to Chicago on Saturday to take on Illinois Institute of Technology for a 5 p.m. start.
——
This roundup was compiled by Chris Caporale
