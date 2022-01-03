The No. 4 ranked UW-Whitewater women’s basketball team suffered its first loss of the 2021-22 season on the backend of games played Dec. 30 and Jan. 1.
Following a convincing 79-51 win over Edgewood College in the UW-W Holiday Tournament Dec. 30, the Warhawks, ranked fourth in the D3hoops.com poll, suffered a 71-62 loss to Carroll University in Waukesha on New Year’s Day dropping them to 11-1 on the season.
The Warhawks (11-1) were unable to find an offensive rhythm. Despite forcing 29 turnovers and grabbing 22 offensive rebounds, they shot a season-low 29.7% from the field.
UW-W led by as many as 10 points in the second quarter, but the Pioneers (9-3) closed to within six by halftime and took the lead for good near the end of the third quarter.
Aleah Grundahl tallied 21 points, nine rebounds and two steals, while Johanna Taylor posted seven points, 12 rebounds, four assists, two steals and four blocks to lead UW-Whitewater’s way.
Against Edgewood College, UW-W broke open a close game early in the second quarter out-scoring the Eagles 26-11 to take a 49-26 lead into the half.
The Warhawks forced 36 turnovers, one short of their season high, and tallied 20 steals, their third straight game of 20 or more.
Grundahl paced UW-Whitewater with 19 points, six rebounds and six steals. Maggie Trausch also scored in double figures with 10 points to go along with five rebounds.
Hailey Voelker registered nine points and two assists, while Courtney Oomens totaled eight points.
Former Lake Mills standout Vivian Guerrero scored eight for Edgewood (1-10).
Whitewater returns to conference play Wednesday, Jan. 5, where it’ll put its 2-0 conference record up against No. 23 UW-Oshkosh (11-2, 1-1) in the return of the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference schedule.
UW-WHITEWATER 79, EDGEWOOD 51
Edgewood 15 11 8 17 — 51
UW-Whitewater 23 26 14 16 — 79
Edgewood (fg-fga ft-fta pts) — Pikulyk 4-12 2-2 10, Guerrero 4-10 0-0 8, Klein 1-3 0-0 2, Shane 0-3 0-0 0, Walter 0-4 0-0 0, Pahl 4-7 4-4 12, Senffner 2-5 0-0 6, Bonser 2-2 0-0 4, Ignoffo 2-2 0-0 4, Fieiras 1-2 0-0 2, Raupp 0-0 2-2 2, Norby 0-0 1-2 1. Totals — 20-53 9-10 51.
UW-Whitewater — Grundahl 7-11 3-6 19, Trautsch 4-9 2-3 10, Schumacher 1-9 3-3 6, Kieres 2-10 1-2 5, Taylor 2-8 0-0 4, Voelker 4-5 0-0 9, Oomens 4-10 0-0 8, Belschner 2-4 3-4 7, Carollo 2-9 0-0 4, Sto. Domingo 2-4 0-0 4, Oloffson 0-0 0-0 0, Frick 0-0 0-0 0, Alexander 0-0 0-0 0, Roquet 0-0 0-0 0. Totals — 31-81 13-20 79.
3-point goals — EC 2-9 (Shane 0-3, Senfner 2-4, Bonser 0-2); UWW 4-19 (Grundahl 2-3, Trautsch 0-1, Schumacher 1-5, Kieres 0-3, Voelker 1-1, Carollo 0-4, Sto. Domingo 0-2). Assists — EC 13 (Pikulyk 4); UWW 17 (Sto. Domingo 4). Rebounds — EC 40 (Guerrero 7); UWW 45 (Belschner 7). Turnovers — EC 36; UWW 15. Total fouls — EC 15; UWW 15. Fouled out — None. Att. — 227.
CARROLL 71, UW-WHITEWATER 62
UW-Whitewater 16 15 13 18 — 62
Carroll University 16 9 22 24 — 71
UW-Whitewater (fg-fga ft-fta pts) — Grundahl 6-12 9-12 21, Trautsch 3-13 0-0 8, Schumacher 2-9 3-3 8, Taylor 3-8 1-4 7, Kieres 2-5 0-0 5, Carollo 1-9 4-4 7, Belschner 2-9 2-4 6, Sto. Domingo 0-1 0-0 0, Oomens 0-2 0-0 0. Totals — 19-68 19-27 62.
Carroll University — Evans 8-13 2-2 22, Christian 2-10 10-12 25, Behrndt 5-11 1-2 11, Palzkill 2-6 2-3 6, Soyke 1-5 0-0 6, Thompson 3-9 0-0 6, Madsen 1-2 0-0 3, Halverson 0-1 2-3 2, Prater 0-0 0-0 0. Totals — 23-58 17-22 71.
3-point goals — UWW 5-24 (Trautsch 2-7, Schumacher 1-7, Kieres 1-2, Carollo 1-7, Sto. Domino 0-1); CU 8-13 (Evans 4-5, Christian 1-3, Palzkill 0-1, Soyke 2-3, Madsen 1-1). Rebounds — UWW 45 (Taylor 12) CU 49 (Thompson 8). Turnovers — UWW 24; CU 29. Total fouls — UWW 21; CU 19. Fouled out — Behrndt. Att. — 135.
