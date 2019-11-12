MILWAUKEE — The UW-Whitewater men’s basketball team used a strong first half to win its season-opening game Tuesday at Milwaukee School of Engineering.
Junior transfer Equan Ards led the Warhawks with 30 points on 10 of 17 shooting from the field and a 10-for-11 performance from the free-throw line.
Whitewater built a 49-36 break by halftime and then held on down the stretch.
Bailey Kale added 18 points for the Warhawks, who shot 28 of 59 (47.5%) from the field overall. Paul Kingsley finished with 11 points.
UW-Whitewater hosts Washington-St. Louis at 8 p.m. Friday at Kachel Gymnasium.
