The central theme being delivered from the microphones at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Media Day on Wednesday was a familiar one: The Warhawks have an abundance of depth built on the dominance from last year’s team.
The confidence in their depth is a product of the 2018 reclamation project which culminated in an NCAA Division III semifinals appearance.
Whether you look at the offensive line, the defensive line, the receiving corps or anywhere else, it’s a familiar story: UW-Whitewater likes its depth.
When discussing the defensive line, fifth-year head coach Kevin Bullis (44-7), discussed the depth that developed when the Warhawks were able to run away from teams by an average of four possessions per game last season. Behind All-American Harry Henschler and second-team all-WIAC defensive tackle David O’Gorman blossomed Jordan Brand, Mackenzie Balanganayi and Justin Hansen among others.
In the secondary, the Warhawks have senior safeties Garrety Purdy and captain Nate Tranel anchoring the backside. But Mark McGrath is a name Bullis has been excited about throughout August.
“A name that people learned a little bit last year and people are going to hear a lot more this year is Mark McGrath,” Bullis said. Earlier in August, Bullis referred to McGrath as one of the most athletic defensive backs UW-Whitewater has had. Now, he gets to show it. “That’s really the thing with most of those guys. They were in a back-up role or a rotational role where they were getting 30 snaps in a game or 25 snaps. Now, they’re going to get the lion’s share.”
Senior running back Ronny Ponick, one of four captains who spoke to the media on Wednesday, offered a line to describe both the quarterback and running back rooms.
First, the running backs, “We have about six (running backs) who could probably play the position,” said Ponick. “It’s a good problem to have as far as our offensive coordinator’s standpoint. Coach Jennings is really excited about the guys that we have back there.”
Ponick and junior Alex Peete will be joined by shifty athlete Jarrod Ware as a trio that has separated itself from the rest of the group. Leading the next echelon of backs is former Fort Atkinson athlete Preston Strasburg, who saw playing time as the third back last year following Ware’s broken foot in Week 3.
And with the quarterbacks vying to replace Cole Wilber, who started games each of the last three years, Ponick revisited the theme.
“It’s highly competitive,” Ponick said. “There are six or seven guys that could potentially be our guy. It’s so close in practice and you see a lot of guys making mature decisions out there.”
Trusting the process
While those backups were biding their time, the coaching staff was urging them to trust the process; a process that served previous Warhawks, Nate Trewyn and Jake Kumerow well.
Kumerow and Trewyn will learn their initial fates for the 2019 NFL season when rosters are cut down to 53 players for the start of the regular season. Kumerow is competing for a wide receiver spot with the Green Bay Packers and Trewyn is competing for a spot as a center with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
“Obviously we take a lot of ownership in it because they’re Warhawks,” Bullis said. “I think it’s awesome, but I’m still going to be very candid when we recruit. Ninety-nine-point-nine-nine percent of our players are going to be teachers and businessmen and doctors and lawyers and firemen: That’s what our guys do. …
“They have an unbelievable commitment to their process. The grind of what they do, they’re so locked into that process and are chasing dreams for all of us right now.”
Few Warhawks had a better front seat to the process Nate Trewyn used than preseason All-American left guard Quinn Meinerz, who joins Ponick, Tranel and linebacker Jacob Erbs as a captain.
“It shows that if you’re willing to put in the time and the work that good things will happen,” Meinerz said. “That’s what this group of guys in the offensive line has really been willing to do, is put in that hard work. We see a guy in our room who is at the next level, so it’s just a matter of putting in that hard work.”
Leadership ‘vacuum’
The graduation of Henschler and middle linebacker Bryce Leszczynski left a void for the Warhawks. But Bullis said the heirs to the leadership throne are prepared to carry the torch.
“A year ago, the leadership on that side of the ball was utterly amazing,” Bullis said. “Harry Henschler, Bryce Leszczynski: There was a big vacuum when they left. The thing that Harry and Bryce did, which is something we work very hard with our guys on. It’s one thing to be a leader on a team, but it’s another to be a leader that develops leaders. That is preparing them.”
Erbs and Tranel described being a captain for the Warhawks as an honor. Ponick said it was a great opportunity. Meinerz indicated it was important not to change anything just because of a title.
Bullis is excited about this group of captains, but specifically the replacements on the defensive side of the ball.
“Bryce Leszczynski prepared Jacob Erbs for this opportunity, to step right into this role so there isn’t a big gap,” Bullis said. “That’s the same with Nate Tranel, but it’s not like he’s new to leading. My guess is that he came out of the womb as a leader. That guy is a go-getter. He’s always looking to help his teammates. He’s always looking for the next responsibility. That’s the type of human being he is.”
Influence of siblings
There are four pairs of Warhawks who share last names. There are the Feeneys — Michael a sophomore running back and Nolan an offensive lineman; the Kolbes — Cameron — a sophomore defensive lineman and Carson an offensive lineman; the Nelsons — Luke a freshman linebacker and Matt a sophomore quarterback; and the Ponicks — the aforementioned Ronny and sophomore Ryan.
Ronny Ponick emerged throughout the season as a bowling ball running back from Stanley-Boyd and solidified himself as a big-time fixture in the playoffs with a pair of drives that he was the only player to touch the ball as UW-Whitewater put exclaimed its dominance running the ball right down the middle.
With little brother around, Ponick is trying to act like it’s all the same because that’s what drew his brother to transfer from UW-Eau Claire to UW-Whitewater.“Seeing how successful we were and how much fun I was having was a huge motivator for him to come here,” Ronny Ponick said. “A lot of my friends are his friends and there are some guys that are looking up to him now coming up through the ranks.
“It is bittersweet, we do harp on each other quite a bit, but we get the job done and I’m happy that he’s here.”
It’s impossible to mention brotherly relationships without pointing out the return of a healthy Derek Kumerow this season. Kumerow is the younger brother of Jake Kumerow. Derek Kumerow has a big impact in the wide receiver room for the Warhawks, according to Bullis.
“There’s no doubt (it helps). Derek and Jake are very close. … I saw a video on social media that wide receivers were catching balls not even two feet from the Jugs machine,” Bullis said. “The guy doing it happened to be Jake Kumerow. It was funny because not very long later other guys were doing that. There are other things they were doing with the Jugs machine that were very creative.”
But then there’s the old, trusty process.
“The biggest thing is the commitment to the process; the discipline to the process,” Bullis said. “Jake is disciplined to the process and you hear what Aaron Rodgers says about him. He’s always in the right place and he’s always doing the right thing. That’s because he’s disciplined to the process that he has to do to be ready for that practice or the game.”…
“Every rep, when we call inside zone or when we call Cover 4 on defense, that’s your test. That’s your opportunity to put proof to your process. All of the hard work and the drill and the studying of your playbook, that snap in practice is your test.”
The Warhawks open with Senior Day on Saturday, September 7, against former UW-Whitewater offensive coordinator Stan Zweifel and his Dubuque Spartans.
