RIVER FALLS — On the first drive of the game, the University of Wisconsin-River Falls marched down the field for a touchdown with little resistance.
The Falcons didn't score another touchdown again until the fourth quarter and the UW-Whitewater offense ran up the score as quarterback Zach Oles completed five touchdown passes to help the Warhawks earn a 49-28 victory on the road in a Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference game on Saturday.
The UW-River Falls had moderate success moving the football, but having to settle for two field goals in the first half and fumbling inside the 5-yard line while only trailing 21-13 proved to be detrimental. Matt Anderson was credited with forcing the fumble and Nate Tranel came out of the bottom of the pile with the ball as the Warhawks took over from their own 1-yard line.
That was the second fumble recovery on the UW-Whitewater side of the 50-yard line for Tranel.
Oles completed 12 of his 21 passes, including five passes to junior receiver Derek Kumerow, who scored twice. Kumerow would have added a third touchdown if not for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty that negated a 44-yard kick return to the end zone with 3 minutes, 29 seconds left in the fourth quarter.
Kumerow had a 13-yard catch on a 4th-and-5 from the UW-River Falls 37-yard line on the first offensive drive of the game to help the Warhawks answer the opening bell. Holte finished the drive with an 8-yard touchdown pass from Oles.
Oles completed an 18-yard touchdown pass to Sam DeLany in the second quarter before throwing one to Kumerow for 27 yards in the second quarter and another to Kumerow in the third quarter for 8 yards.
Jaylon Edmonson caught the fifth touchdown pass in the third quarter when he caught a screen pass and ran 35 yards to give UW-Whitewater a 42-13 lead with 2:28 to play. The Edmonson touchdown was setup by sophomore linebacker Aaron Sturdevant, who caught one of the three UW-Whitewater interceptions.
Egon Hein and Zach Sutphin also joined the takeaway party for the Warhawks.
The UW-Whitewater defense had a total of seven tackles for loss and three sacks. Freshman Niko Lemke and junior Mackenzie Balanganayi each had two sacks and 1.5 tackles for loss.
Kaleb Kaminski had 13 tackles to lead the Warhawks.
Alex Peete carried the ball 13 times for 107 yards and a touchdown run of 59 yards. Peete was the lone running back out of the top three UW-Whitewater running backs to get carries. Ronny Ponick and Jarrod Ware usually make up the other two pieces of the trio, but neither played.
UW-Whitewater (7-0, 4-0 WIAC) is now the lone-undefeated team in the league after UW-La Crosse earned a 31-3 victory against UW-Oshkosh on Saturday. The Eagles (5-2, 3-1) will travel to Whitewater for a 1 p.m. game Saturday, November 2.
The Titans (5-2, 3-1) will visit UW-Platteville (6-1, 3-1) on Saturday.
UW-WHITEWATER 49, UW-RIVER FALLS 28
Warhawks 14 14 14 7 — 49
Falcons 7 6 0 15 — 28
Scoring plays
First quarter
UW-RF — Beckman 5 run (Patterson kick)
UW-W — Holte 8 pass Oles (Gasienica kick)
UW-W — Peete 59 run (Gasienica kick)
Second quarter
UW-RF — FG Patterson 28
UW-W — DeLany 18 pass Oles (Gasienica kick)
UW-RF — FG Patterson 37
UW-W — Kumerow 27 pass Oles (Gasienica kick)
Third quarter
UW-W — Kumerow 8 pass Oles (Gasienica kick)
UW-W — Edmonson 35 pass Oles (Gasienica kick)
Fourth quarter
UW-RF — Praschak 63 interception return
UW-RF — Reissmann 29 pass Beckman (Traxler pass)
UW-W — Parish 15 run (Gasienica kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
First downs — UW-W 19, UW-RF 31. Rushes (att.-yds) — UW-W 34-209, UW-RF 41-84. Passes (comp.-att.-yds.) — UW-W 13-26-2, UW-RF 42-61-3. Passing yards — UW-W 220, UW-RF 411. Fumbles-lost — UW-W 0-0, UW-RF 0-0. Penalties-yards — UW-W 13-158, UW-RF 5-89.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing — UW-W Peete 13-108, UW-RF Fugate 17-52. Passing — UW-W Oles 12-21-211, UW-RF Beckman 40-57-387. Receiving — UW-W Kumerow 5-61, Holte 3-70; UW-RF Herink 15-143.
