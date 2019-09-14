MOORHEAD, Minn. — Leading by three points deep in their own territory, Mark McGrath made sure the tides stayed in the favor of the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater with an interception in the end zone.
The third-ranked Warhawks put together a 14-play drive to take a 20-10 victory against host Concordia-Moorhead in a non-conference NCAA Division III football game in Moorhead, Minn. on Saturday Jake Christiansen Stadium in Moorhead, Minn.
The Cobbers were lined up for a threatening 3rd-and-5 when they were flagged for a false start forcing them to need to go to the air on 3rd-and-10 from the UW-W 17-yard line. Quarterback Blake Kragnes appeared to have an open receiver slipping beyond the coverage of the UW-W middle linebacker, but McGrath closed over the top to intercept the pass and stop the threat.
Once the Warhawks had the ball, they faced a 4th-and-12 from the Concordia-Moorhead 33-yard line. UW-Whitewater coach Kevin Bullis opted to go for it on fourth down — the fourth time the Warhawks went for it on fourth down — and junior quarterback Zach Oles connected with JT Parish for a 16-yard gain up to the Concordia-Moorhead 14-yard line.
Two plays later, Oles scored on a 14-yard run to take a 20-10 lead with 4 minutes, 59 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.
The touchdown run was the last of 17-unanswered points scored by the Warhawks, who trailed 10-3 at the 2:38 mark in the second quarter.
“The last time we came here, we came out flat,” said Bullis referring to a loss in 2017 on the KOOL 106.5 FM radio show in an interview with Don Wadewitz. “I’m so proud of these guys for the way they handled this nine-hour trip and being out of routine. They were businessmen, they just went to work. That 10-3 (deficit) was not an issue and I’m really proud of that.”
It wasn’t a deficit for long as Oles had his arm on full display in a two-play, 70-yard drive that took 33 seconds. The first pass was a 16-yard out route to Derek Kumerow in front of the Concordia-Moorhead bench. Then Oles hit Parish, a former Cambridge athlete, up the sideline for a 56-yard touchdown knotting things back up at 10 with 1:53 to play in the second quarter.
Despite Oles’ command of the pocket and leadership displayed in a tough, physical game, Bullis wasn’t ready to declare him QB1.
“It’s probably hasty to make that decision,” Bullis said. “We always have to look at the film. The film is where you see the truth. … Zach definitely earned a compliment today.”
The Warhawks were forced to the air to find success as the Cobbers run defense proved stingy in the first half. UW-Whitewater had a missed opportunity early in the second quarter when Oles hit Wisniewski in the hands with no one around him on a third down.
Oles was the leading rusher with 14 carries for 56 yards. Jarrod Ware had seven carries for 49 yards.
The offense could have been more explosive, but a fumble by Alex Peete in the first quarter set up the Cobbers’ first touchdown.
The Warhawks didn’t have much success on the ground until the fourth quarter when Concordia-Moorhead started to have to respect the pass more. Parish was the leading rusher with seven catches for 99 yards and a score.
“In the second half, we took care of the ball and they didn’t have an answer for our pass game,” Bullis said. “Our offense was moving the ball, but we couldn’t finish the deal. That was an issue last week. When you play a good defense, that’s part of the thing you have to understand. You have to finish.”
The Warhawks will return to action on the road against St. Xavier, an NAIA school in Chicago. The game will be kicked off at 1 p.m.
UW-WHITEWATER 20, CONCORDIA-MOORHEAD 10
Warhawks 3 7 3 7 — 20
Cobbers 0 10 0 0 — 10
Scoring plays
First quarter
UW-W — FG Gasienica 17
Second quarter
C-M — Mortenson 3 run (Diaz kick)
C-M — FG Diaz 27
UW-W — Parish 54 pass Oles (Gasienica kick)
Third quarter
UW-W — FG Gasienica 33
Fourth quarter
C-M — Oles 14 run (Gasienica kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
First downs — UW-W 24, C-M 13; Rushing (att.-yds.) — UW-W 37-145, C-M 35-62; Passing yards — UW-W 267, C-M 127; Passing (comp.-att.-int.) — UW-W 22-33-0, C-M 9-18-2; Fumbles-lost — UW-W 2-1, C-M 3-3. Penalties-yards — UW-W 7-55, C-M 4-45.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Passing — UW-W Oles 22-33-267-1, C-M Kragnes 9-18-127-0. Rushing — UW-W Oles 14-56, C-M Kragnes 18-39. Receiving — UW-W Parish 4-99, C-M Gravdahl 7-103.
