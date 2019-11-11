WHITEWATER — The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater men’s basketball team is full of new faces and with those new faces will come the installation of new offensive and defensive schemes.
In previous years, UW-Whitewater head coach Pat Miller has brought in transfers to fill out the lineup to maintain a spot in the top tier of the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference standings.
Miller opted for a different strategy this season as UW-Whitewater looks to adjust its schemes with his youngest roster in his 19th year as head coach. On both sides of the ball, the Warhawks will rely on youth to execute a new offensive system and a new defensive system oriented on new principles when they opened the regular season on the road against Milwaukee School of Engineering Tuesday.
“We tried to fit it with personnel and what type of players we feel like we can get,” said Miller, who has built a 386-123 record at UW-Whitewater. “With the number of new people we had, we felt like if we were going to make a change this was the time to do it.”
The Warhawks return seven players from last year with 6-foot-11 Riley Jensen as the leading returning scorer. Jensen scored five points per game and started eight of the 26 games on the schedule.
Among the other six returners from a 17-9 team that finished sixth in the conference with a 6-8 record, James Fox and Paul Kingsley could see time in the back-court, but the heavy lifting will be done by players without WIAC experience like Bailey Kale, Brian Conaghan and Austin Gates, all of which are in their first year on campus.
“Some of our freshmen have set the tone in terms of physicality, intensity,” Miller said. “As our guys know, I tell them all the time, this is not a program where by virtue of your class or hanging around that you move into positions. I’m playing the best guys. Bottom line is that some of these freshmen have come in and beat people out.”
Kale graduated from La Crosse Central and went to Minnesota Duluth before transferring to Kirkwood Community College in Iowa, where he was a reserve guard for a Division 2 National Junior College Athletic Association championship in 2018-19.
Conaghan also has national championship experience as he was a guard for a University of Illinois managers team that won the managers’ version of the national championship in April.
“It’s actually pretty good basketball,” Miller said. “I went and watched like four of the games and there were a bunch of guys who could play at our level for sure.”
Gates is another player that will play minutes at the guard position. Initially, Gates had his sights set on playing college football, but an injury to his shoulder led him to settling on a basketball career.
“He wasn’t really recruited because people thought he was going to play football and they backed off,” Miller said. “We were fortunate to get him. He’s physical and plays really hard.”
The interchangeability and structure of the new UW-Whitewater offense, which is based off of the offense coach Jim Belein ran during his career at Michigan, should benefit the team’s athleticism, but it will be a challenge to gain a firm grasp of the particulars until the season gets rolling in earnest.
On the defensive side of the ball, the Warhawks struggled to defend the post each of the last two years. Miller sought out an adjustment there, too, which should help UW-Whitewater overcome its deficiencies in their front court.
To go with Jensen, UW-Whitewater is betting on the return of sophomore David Grintjes, who broke his foot in September, in the second half of the season. Grintjes, a 6-foot-11 center from West Bend, played in 14 games and started in three. Jack Brahm is a 6-foot-5 forward who also will mix in as an option for the Warhawks as they defend the post.
Equan Ards, a junior-junior college transfer from Iowa Lakes, will be a 6-foot-3 option in the post as well as freshman Trevon Chislom of McFarland.
“We’re changing our man-to-man principles. There are obviously different ways you can influence the ball, pressure the ball, extend the ball, pack it in (the paint),” Miller said. “It’s pushing people more to the outside and to the baseline and then your backside basically becomes a zone.”
Their success will be determined by how effective the new faces carry out the new systems.
