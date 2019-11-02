WHITEWATER — Pelted with heavy snow and a high-powered University of Wisconsin-La Crosse offense, UW-Whitewater had the appearance of a defeated team.
Then in a near simultaneous turnaround, the snow stopped and the once lackluster Warhawk offense unleashed three second-half touchdowns to suddenly end the Eagles' upset aspirations.
Third-ranked Whitewater erased a 10-0 third-quarter deficit to sneak away with a 21-17 victory in a thrilling Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference battle at Perkins Stadium on Saturday. It's the 17th consecutive game against UW-La Crosse that the Warhawks have won.
UW-Whitewater running back Alex Peete rolled for 145 rushing yards and a touchdown, while Jarrod Ware added a 10-yard touchdown run to lead the second-half comeback.
“We talked with the offensive staff at halftime about not panicking,” UW-Whitewater football coach Kevin Bullis said. “We haven’t put any points on the board yet and we aren’t happy about it but any means, but there was no reason to change the plan.”
The plan may not have changed, but UW-Whitewater offensive tempo clearly accelerated during a swift six-play, 85-yard scoring drive capped by Peete’s two-yard score. That made it 10-7 UW-La Crosse with 2 minutes, 36 seconds to play in the third quarter.
“We just were playing football and knew what we could do,” said UW-Whitewater receiver Ryan Wisniewski who had 107 of his 111 receiving yards in the second half. “It was just timing and our play calling being better than their play calling and players making plays.”
UW-Whitewater’s defense made the next big play on the ensuing UW-La Crosse possession with a stand on 4th-and-1 at the UW-W 45-yard line.
The Eagles lost 11 yards on the play and gave the Warhawks great field position. Five plays later, Warhawk quarterback Zach Oles lobbed a 10-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Holte to take a 14-10 lead with 14:14 to play in the fourth quarter.
UW-La Crosse answered right back, marching 64 yards on 9 plays culminating with Evan Lewandowski’s four-yard touchdown pass to Cole Spieker to reclaim the lead 17-14 at the 9:51 mark.
Oles followed that with a pinpoint 57-yard pass to Wisniewski up the seam that helped set up Ware’s go-ahead 10-yard touchdown run to give Whitewater the lead for good 21-17 with 8:36 left in the game.
The Eagles were on the cusp of taking back the lead when UW-Whitewater safety Mark McGrath stepped in front of a Lewandowski pass at the UW-W 9 with 4:41 to play.
“The coverage on the interception was something we ran wrong in the first half and coach (Rob) Erickson (Warhawk defensive coordinator) was hesitant to run in the second half,” McGrath said. “We told him we’ll figure out and we’ll do it right and that was the first time we ran it in the first half”
Whitewater, with the aid of two costly UW-La Crosse penalties, ran out the clock to seal the emotional victory.
“Keep it rolling,” Wisniewski said. “We’re 8-0. Hard to beat that.”
An 8-0 record was in doubt throughout the first half with UW-La Crosse grabbing the upper hand 3-0 by halftime.
The Eagles then made it 10-0 when Lewandowki hit Spieker on a 28-yard touchdown pass.
Facing their largest deficit of the season, UW-Whitewater stepped up with 21 points to save the victory and a potential top seed in the playoffs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.