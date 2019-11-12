GRAND RAPIDS — Senior guard Becky Raeder scored a team-high 17 points as the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater women’s basketball team opened its season with a 66-54 road win over Calvin University at Van Noord Arena in Grand Rapids, Mich.
UW-Whitewater led 26-20 at halftime, but two 20-point quarters in the second half helped the Warhawks separate from the Knights after the break.
Calvin was held to just 37.9 percent (22-58) scoring for the game.
Raeder netted eight of her 17 points from the free throw line and added two steals in her 40 minutes of play. Freshman forward Aleah Grundahl scored 13 points and tied a team-high with five steals. Sophomore forward Courtney Oomens nabbed five steals also, helping the Warhawk defense to a total of 22 steals.
Sophomore guard Veronica Kieres broke double digits in the scoring department with 10 points on 3 for 7 shooting.
Calvin sophomore forward Gabby Timmer netted a game-high 23 points.
The Warhawks will host a first-round game of the UW-Whitewater Tip-Off Tournament Friday versus Concordia Chicago at Kachel Gymnasium in Whitewater at 4 p.m.
