WHITEWATER — University of Wisconsin-Whitewater women’s volleyball coach Stacy Boudreau earned her 500th career victory Saturday as the Warhawks went 3-0 this weekend at the Dig Pancini Classic at Russell Arena.
Boudreau is the sixth WIAC coach to reach 500 career wins, and her 500-151 coaching record (.768 winning percentage) ranks 10th among active coaches and 15th all-time in Division III.
The No. 7-ranked Warhawks earned sweeps of Carroll College and Gustavus Adolphus on Friday before needing four sets to dispatch Illinois Wesleyan, 24-26, 25-17, 25-23, 25-15.
Senior middle hitter Ashton Doll was named to the all-tournament team.
Freshman libero had 15 digs and two aces to lead UW-W to a 25-20, 25-23, 25-23 victory over UW-Platteville last Wednesday to move to 4-0 in WIAC action.
Doll added eight kills and six blocks to control the net for the Warhawks.
UW-Whitewater was back in action Wednesday at Concordia University before traveling to UW-River Falls on Friday for another WIAC match.
Women’s golf
The 16th-ranked Warhawks placed fourth out of 18 teams at the three-day Golfweek Division III Invitational on Sunday through Tuesday at Sandestin Golf & Beach Resort — Baytowne Golf Club in Miramar Beach, Florida.
Milton graduate CheyAnn Knudsen broke the program’s 18- and 54-hole records set earlier this season by sophomore Ashton Sinak. Knudsen shot a 1-under 71 on the third and final day to finish with a 228 and finish tied for sixth out of 95 golfers.
As a team, the Warhawks set a school record with a three-day score of 929, which was bolstered with a 302 on Tuesday, the second-best total for the day.
Carnegie Mellon (907), Methodist University (927) and Rhodes College (927) finished ahead of UW-W.
Senior Ashley Hofmeister fired a 236 to place 25th, and Kristin Bowe shot a 237 for 30th place.
The tournament finished the fall season for UW-W. The team’s spring schedule has yet to be released, but it will include a third-straight trip to the NCAA Division III Championships.
Men’s soccer
St. Norbert College got a goal from Seth Boldt in the 69th minute to earn a 1-0 home victory over UW-W last Wednesday.
The Warhawks, who suffered just their second loss of the season, managed just four shots on goal, while sophomore goalkeeper Jake King made six saves.
Whitewater will travel to Wheaton (Ill.) College on Saturday for a 1 p.m. kick.
Women’s soccer
Anna Boyd scored at the end of the first half, and Elli Wahlberg added a goal to open the second half as the Warhawks earned a 2-0 road victory over UW-Oshkosh in their WIAC opener last Wednesday.
Boyd had four of her team’s seven shots on target. Senior goalkeeper Sara Klimisch made four saves to preserve the shutout.
On Saturday, Klimisch made nine saves as UW-W played to a 0-0 home draw with UW-La Crosse. Boyd led the Warhawks with two shots on goal, but neither team was able to break through in the 110 minutes of action.
Savannah Curtis sent a rebound into the back of the net in the 39th minute to give UW-W a 1-0 home victory over Central (Iowa) College on Tuesday.
It extended the Warhawks’ unbeaten streak to eight games and a shutout streak to three. Klimisch made three saves on the afternoon.
UW-W will be back in action Saturday for a 1 p.m. kick on the road at UW-Stevens Point.
Cross Country
The UW-Whitewater men’s cross country team placed sixth, and the women took eighth on Saturday at Lawrence University’s Gene Davis Invitational at Reid Municipal Golf Course in Appleton.
The men’s team was paced by Seth Zimdars in a time of 27 minutes, 29.1 seconds as he finished 18th out of 114 runners. Following closely behind him was freshman Andrew Lohse (27:39.6) and sophomore Nick Key (27:40.6), who placed 21st and 23rd, respectively.
The Warhawks finished with 134 points as St. Norbert (57), UW-Oshkosh (73) and Lawrence University (95) rounded out the top three teams.
In the women’s race, senior Gabrielle Martin’s time of 27:06.5 put her in 52nd place out of 100 runners. Jenny Kinjerski (27:13.8) and Sarah Daley (27:20.0) finished back-to-back in 54th and 55th place, respectively.
The Warhawks will travel to the Connecticut College Invitational on Saturday in Waterford, Connecticut.
Women’s tennis
UW-W picked up two victories Saturday, extending its WIAC winning streak to 102 matches with a 9-0 victory over UW-Stout before securing a 7-2 non-conference victory over Lake Forest in Lake Geneva.
Sophomore Olivia Kraft played the closest match at No. 2 singles in a 6-1, 0-6, 10-7 victory against the Blue Devils.
Against the Foresters, the match was tied at 2-2 before the Warhawks earned victories in the Nos. 2-6 singles flights.
The Warhawks will be off this weekend before the WIAC Championships on Oct. 26-27 at Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison.
Swim and dive
The 2019-20 men’s and women’s swim and dive teams opened the season Saturday at Illinois Tech with the women earning a 147-68 victory. The men lost, 129-89.
Senior Bailey Weston, a Fort Atkinson High School graduate, helped the women’s team with a victory in the 100-yard free (:55.84). Weston also was a part of the winning 200-yard free relay team in 1:43.03, more than four seconds faster than the runner-up. The men’s team had five first-place finishes, including four individual events and the 200 medley relay.
UW-W competes at the All-Wisconsin Invitational on Saturday in Brown Deer.
